Anti-graft protests: Give talks a chance

As a youth mobiliser for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), I am steadfast in my belief that Uganda must engage in a comprehensive national dialogue and implement stringent legislative measures to combat corruption, rather than resorting to demonstrations.

Unfortunately, some of our youth are being manipulated by self-serving Opposition forces, which divert attention from the urgent issue of corruption and instead seek to undermine the legitimate government.

I have observed many voices on social media suggesting that Uganda should emulate “Kenya’s political landscape”, but I strongly disagree with this idea. We must not compromise our nation’s stability and peace for selfish agendas yet we are role models in the region and beyond, as we have the solemn responsibility to protect Uganda for future generations.

Demonstrations and unrest only serve to destabilise our economy and hinder growth. Instead, I urge my fellow youth to focus on industrialising our nation, promoting innovation and invention, and taking advantage of existing government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.

I commend President Museveni for his wise leadership in securing Uganda and maintaining peace and stability. Together, we can build a prosperous future for our nation, free from corruption and discord.

Instead of demonstrations, I propose the establishment of structured dialogues to address corruption and foster national development. These dialogues should be organised to include grassroots engagement at the community level, involving local leaders, youth groups, women’s organisations, and civil society to ensure that the voices and concerns of ordinary citizens are heard and addressed. Local government officials should facilitate discussions on issues specific to their communities, identifying unique challenges and opportunities in the fight against corruption.

There must be robust channels for feedback and reporting from community dialogues to higher levels of government, ensuring that local issues are communicated upwards and addressed at the national level.

Additionally, regional workshops should be convened to bring together representatives from diverse communities, allowing for the exchange of ideas, challenges, and successful strategies across regions.

This should be done in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and academic institutions to provide expertise, research, and support for anti-corruption initiatives and economic development strategies.

Transparency and accountability in these dialogues are essential, with clear objectives and measurable outcomes, and reports and updates on the progress of implemented policies and initiatives should be published.

Key issues to discuss include strengthening legal frameworks to enhance existing laws and establish new ones that effectively deter corruption, focusing on closing loopholes and ensuring stringent penalties for corrupt practices.

Promoting transparency in government operations through open data initiatives is also essential. Economic development and industrialisation must be prioritised, with discussions on supporting young innovators and entrepreneurs, infrastructure development to drive growth, and job creation strategies to reduce unemployment and poverty.

Youth empowerment should be emphasised through education, skills training, and active participation in governance to ensure their perspectives and needs are addressed.

In conclusion, dialogue and action against corruption, coupled with a focus on economic growth and development, are essential to unlocking Uganda’s full potential.

Let us choose this path and reject the destructive forces of demonstrations and instability.