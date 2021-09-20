Anulling of Anti-pornography law gives hope

By Guest Writer More by this Author

When the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court annulled the retrogressive Anti-Pornography Act, 2014, last month, celebrations from the women’s movement and members of society, who are allies of women, were loud. The relief was irrepressible because the unanimous judgment stands out as a beacon of hope in a society threatening to take women back to the patriarchal age of male oppression and unquestioning submission from women.

Section 2 of the Act, which vaguely defined pornography, left women at the mercy of men to assess whether their dressing amounted to pornography and thus culpable or not.

These deferring lenses not only led to violation of women’s rights to privacy, freedom from cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment and expression but also a violation of the constitutional requirement that offences must be clearly defined to avoid arbitrarily charging persons.

Many thanks to the justices for upholding the rights of women, and other members of society that face numerous vulnerabilities that had been further put under the risk of oppressive enforcement of this law.

We, however, remain cautious because annulling a law that should not have been passed in the first place whilst marking progress for the respect and protection of women’s rights, also signals the end of one battle and preparation for the upcoming more challenging fights.

While the Act was annulled, we cannot downplay the conditions in our society that led to its birth and enactment.

The enactment of the law served to reinforce the historical oppression of women at a time when the government has ratified a number of regional and global instruments that mandate it to promote gender equality and address all historical and social oppression against women and girls. The Constitution is explicit about the rights to equality. Thus, the court decision is a reminder to the government to stay true to its obligations under SDG pillar 5; preventing violence against women as a critical development issue.

We are not yet on top of the hill, far from it, but we now have a real chance to fight for real progress in the quest for women’s rights.

For the seven years, the law was in place, it only accumulated casualties and lived up to none of its promises.

It is ironic that a law created to supposedly protect women and children has only left in its trail the harassed, bruised, and battered bodies and minds of women while protecting the perpetrators of such forms of abuse of women and children in some instances.

This is not damage that is erased by simply acting as if the law never existed. The paper may be off the table, but the damage caused will be with us for years to come.

I commend the court’s decision because justice has prevailed, albeit a delayed and imperfect justice. While the moment calls for celebration, the more urgent response is a deep reflection about the series of events and decisions that led to the law in the first place.

Keen attention should also be paid to the various forces that have risen up in arms and are seeking to reverse the decision of the Constitutional Court regarding this law- their motives should be questioned and actions quashed because there is no doubt that such a law serves no purpose in a free and democratic society like Uganda.

Notably, the composition of the five-judge panel that annulled the oppressive law (3 men and 2 women) is also illustrative of the gender justice tension that is yet to be won even as we celebrate the little battles won. We need more women with a gender-responsive approach in decision making spaces, not simply as tokens and talking points, but as real leaders and decision-makers worth the dignity and respect owed to all human beings and social justice.

This article was authored by Tina Musuya Joy Asasira, Grace Namataka, Elizabeth Kemigisha, Marie Lwanga and Primah Kwagala – all members of the women’s movement in Uganda.