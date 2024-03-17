Appellate court evaded key issues in SMUG registration case

On March 12, 2024, Uganda’s Court of Appeal, through a judgment authored by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire with two other justices in concurrence, ruled on the appeal I and my colleagues lodged challenging the judgment of the High Court. The case challenging the powers of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Registrar, who refused to reserve the name Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) and register our umbrella organization.

The registrar purportedly rejected our registration on the basis that our name was against public interest and Ugandan values. That the name was undesirable. The High Court agreed with URSB that the registrar was within their powers under section 36 of the Companies Act to reject our name as it was accordingly undesirable. Dissatisfied with the verdict of the trial court we lodged an appeal. The appellate court on Tuesday delivered its judgment on our appeal. I will hence proceed to discuss the judgment and its implications for the LGBTI persons.

In the judgment Justice Bamugemereire technically evades the substratum of the case, which is the right of LGBTI persons to associate, a right granted under Article 29 of the 1995 Constitution.

For the Lady Justice, the real issue before the court, was whether the URSB registrar had powers to reject a proposed name for our organization. To the court, this conveniently seemed like the crux of the contention upon which the court was asked to adjudicate. The court went to extreme lengths to separate the present case from the broader right of association for LGBTI individuals when it stated that “this appeal was not about the abrogation of any particular behaviour in our society.” The severing of the case from broader rights of LGBTI individuals from other rights granted under the constitution is not new.

It’s an old strategy used by courts across the globe that are afraid to move the distance in terms of proclaiming themselves on issues they consider “controversial.” This is known technically as judicial avoidance or judicial minimalism where a court gives a judgment on a narrow point and then disposes of the matter without dealing with the core of the question. Interestingly, in this peculiar case, much as the court wishes away questions of LGBTI rights, if the judgment is read against the grain, we might glean some insights into the court’s mind on the substantive rights of LGBTI persons. For the court, the URSB registrar was within her mandate to reject SMUG’s name because “the company was being formed to advocate for the rights and well-being of gays, lesbians among others which persons are engaged in activities labelled criminal acts under section 145.”

The judge states after quoting SMUG’s objectives that the activities therein, which are activities meant to protect and promote the rights and constitutional freedoms of LGBTI persons are proscribed under the laws of Uganda. The court now, citing the national objectives and directive principles of state policy, states that values of the population should be respected. Subjecting the rights of minorities to the fancies of majorities, is not at all democracy. Interestingly, the court does not mention which values these are and drops the idea right there. In the next paragraph, the court then hops onto the limitation Article of the constitution, Article 43. It is here that the court’s Trojan horse is exposed when it rules that the registrar was within her powers to limit the rights of LGBTI persons.

Freedom of association serves a crucial purpose in a democracy and can only be ensured through provision in the law. Every person has the right to association, and no one, regardless of class, should be excluded from benefiting from this freedom. It must be enjoyed by every member of Ugandan society - the poor, the rich, the citizens, the social outcasts, etc. While certain sexual practices have been outlawed in Uganda, these acts are committed by people irrespective of the gender and sexual orientation of the perpetrator. Associations can be formed for the decriminalization of these offenses. The mere fact that an association has been formed to fight this cause does not make it illegal. There is nothing unlawful in advocating for a change in the law. The landmark case of Susan Kigula, Fred Tindiwihura, Ben Ogwang, and 414 others Vs the Attorney General serves as a good example.

In this case, the court declared the mandatory death penalty unconstitutional. It condemned the delay of three or more years in carrying out the execution following confirmation of the sentence by the Supreme Court, stating that the uncertainty had horrible effects on a prisoner’s mental health. So why Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) and others should be seen as violating penal provisions? One must commit the prohibited acts to become a criminal, and those acts can be committed by anyone.

A society such as ours, which claims to be proud of its diversity in the preamble of the Constitution, cannot be in the business of criminalizing the existence of unpopular organizations. It's indisputable that individuals within the LGBTQ community face risks such as corrective rape, violence, exploitation, and social stigma. SMUG was established with the aim of advocating for their fundamental human rights, which is entirely lawful. It is important to note that the 1995 Constitution is progressive and was intended to transform Uganda into a society founded on the values of equality, dignity, pluralism, inclusivity, tolerance, and diversity. Therefore, it is the role of courts to midwife this transformation by continuously breathing life into the Constitution, rather than sucking the little life from it.

SMUG is a pressure group like any other, bringing to the fore issues pertinent to LGBTI persons in a legal and lawful manner. The constitution on most provisions in the Bill of Rights uses the language of “Everybody “and in rare instances “A Ugandan citizen” implying a restriction when it intends to do so. It’s ironic that the custodians of the letter and spirit of the law endorsed the rule of the mob rather than liberal democratic principles.