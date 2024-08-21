Appoint MUST vice chancellor on merit

I read Dr Nicholas Kamara’s article titled ‘‘MUST graduate can become its vice chancellor’’, this newspaper published on August 6.

Dr Kamara passionately lobbied for an alumnus of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) to be appointed as its vice chancellor. The article came after the MUST University Council forwarded Prof Pauline Kibwika Byakika’s name to the Chancellor for appointment as the next vice chancellor of MUST. Dr Kamara’s emotive article has some fallacious claims and assumptions that I would like to respond to.

By nature, a university is universal, and when a university abandons the principle of universalism, it can neither claim nor deserve the title of “University”. Universities worldwide have appointed vice chancellors who are non-graduates and non-citizens to the countries where these universities are located. Prof Mosa Moshabela (University of Cape Town), Prof Sizwe Mabizela (Rhodes University), Prof Francis Petersen (University of Pretoria), and Prof Barnabas Nawangwe (Makerere University) are some of the many sitting vice chancellors leading world-class universities to which they are not alumni.

Such universities have appreciated that preying on nativism as a criterion for selecting university managers can only precipitate inertia and slow intellectual and innovative progress. These ‘outsiders’ bring new ideas and networks and energise institutions with best practices accumulated due to their exposure to external environments and experiences. The alumni can then build on the principle of collaboration to support such a resourceful vice chancellor to propel the university forward.

MUST, as a leading centre in science and technology in Uganda, Africa, and the world, is part of the national and global ecosystem. The benefits that accrue from being part of the national, continental, and international scholarly and research networks are countless such as the ability to tap talent from this pool of intellectual human resources.

Serious universities have deliberate policies to poach this talent. Dr Kamara, as a former chairperson of the MUST Convocation, should know cases of our Ugandan intelligentsia that have been snapped by universities outside Uganda.

MUST has made strides over the last 35 years of its existence. It has risen through the ranks in Uganda and Africa. The leadership that has elevated the university to these great heights has drawn on a diverse crop of scientific talent that has dismissed nativism as a motivation, value, and strategy for productivity. The commitment to good management has allowed the university to make tremendous progress toward “Ivy League” status that Dr Kamara erroneously alluded to in his article. This progress is testimony that non-graduates of the university can contribute to its growth and development.

The other implied assumption in Dr Kamara’s article is that MUST belongs to the alumni. The leadership of MUST in science and technology should be treated as a national and continental treasure and asset.

Management that has demonstrated the ability to situate and elevate MUST within national, continental, and global discourses and practices should be tasked with the responsibility of leading the institution. Dismissing those we imagine not to belong to us, even when they are qualified and have demonstrated capability, is an attempt to stymie the free flow of science, labour, and expertise. Historically, science and technology have thrived around the principle of the free movement of talent.

Lastly, successful university management is built on the core tenets of competence, merit, and qualification. It is discomforting that Dr Kamara ignores these pertinent qualities as a baseline for selecting MUST vice chancellor. He is attempting to rewrite the criteria to include on appointing university management in Uganda.

MUST deserves a vice chancellor appointed on merit.