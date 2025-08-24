Arbitration is growing in Uganda: here is the evidence

On August 8, Daily Monitor published an article by Deogratious Wamala titled, ‘System unfit for disputes: How govt has let down arbitration’. The author starts the piece by equating Uganda’s arbitration framework to a fire station in a city where a fire breaks out, only for the inhabitants to find “locked gates, broken tools and no one inside”.

This is a damning yet misleading depiction of the state of arbitration law and practice in the country. It is very difficult to agree with Wamala’s depiction of the state of arbitration in Uganda. The reality is that since the legislative reforms introduced by the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in 1998 (now Cap. 5), arbitration has been quietly growing. Perhaps not as pronounced and widely documented as litigation before the courts.

There may have been shortfalls in the institutional frameworks for arbitration. However, even in this area, there has been growth and progress within (and outside) the ambit of the Act Cap 5. The Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (CADER) was, for close to two decades, Uganda’s primary appointing authority for arbitrators. During its existence, CADER was not as effective an appointing body as it was intended to be, eventually losing credibility over governance issues. CADER’s shortcomings cannot paint an unnecessarily grim arbitration picture. The fact is, courts have, in two and half decades since the early 2000s, been defining the contours of arbitration in Uganda in key decisions.

Understandably, big arbitrations were still conducted at international venues, such as London (e.g., Heritage Oil tax dispute arbitration). But this, too, would ignore the fact that the tax dispute started before the courts of Uganda, which deferred to arbitration for its resolution. The landscape of dispute resolution in Uganda has, in the past decade, witnessed significant efforts to promote arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practices. The efforts have been multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder, and the aim has been to position Uganda as a competitive and reliable hub for arbitration and other ADR forms. The efforts have both private sector and public actors’ drive.

In 2018, the Uganda Law Society, together with various private sector stakeholders, came together to address the problems that were dogging the arbitration sector and conceived, as part of the solution, the establishment of the International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation in Kampala (ICAMEK). As a result of its establishment, for the first time in Uganda, ICAMEK organised a training programme, in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) Kenya, that led to the training of Ugandans to become chartered arbitrators. Before 2018, there were fewer than five charted arbitrators in Uganda, but today, there are more than 200 such arbitrators, who serve as a critical pool of professional arbitrators. ICAMEK was born as a private sector initiative, given the perceived failings of CADER as an appointing authority.

The reality is that the legal framework of the Act Cp. 5 in fact allowed for other entities, including private institutions, to be appointed as an “appointing authority” for arbitrators (and conciliators). In the past five years, ICAMEK has become a viable institution to appoint arbitrators, as reflected in several court decisions. In Zhonghao Overseas Construction Engineering Co Ltd vs Attorney General & Others [2023] UGCommC 125, ICAMEK was appointed to take over CADER’s role.

In a more recent decision of LABX Scientific Limited vs Katakwi District Local Government & Another [2025] UGCommC 174, the Commercial Court acknowledged CADER was not fully constituted and had since been “dissolved as a legal entity and its functions integrated into the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs”.

Notably, the Court guided on the existence, since 2019, of ICAMEK, which was issued with an instrument by the minister to appoint arbitrators and conciliators. The instrument is the Arbitration and Conciliation (Appointment of International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation in Kampala as an Appointing Authority) Notice, LN No. 4/2020. The spin-off from ICAMEK has been the establishment of CIArb Uganda chapter, which is a pivotal step in fostering professional development and standardisation in arbitration practice.

CIArb has been met with enthusiastic participation, with a membership of more than 200 professionals now committed to advancing arbitration in the country. The legal victory secured in a high-profile international arbitration case involving Rift Valley Railways (RVR) in late July attests to the growth of the arbitration capacity of government lawyers of the Attorney General’s office who argued the matter alongside foreign lawyers.

Today, there are no death-drums to arbitration. Arbitration, and the broader ADR, is not entirely defunct (or “unfit”) and there is visible progress over the past 27 years of the Act Cp. 5. The courts have continued to exhibit a pro-arbitration stance, enforcing agreements, granting interim relief, and filling gaps by appointing private institutions such as ICAMEK.

A quick search on Uganda Legal Informatics Institute (ulii) reveals a multitude of cases underpinning courts’ pro-arbitration approach. There is a consistency here that reflects a positive trend of courts’ minimal intervention in arbitral processes. On the part of the government, there have been policy initiatives to position ADR in the resolution of disputes.

This includes the recent approval in January by Cabinet of the Uganda National ADR Policy championed by the minister of Justice. In the midst of the policy efforts, the ministry and the Judiciary have been at the forefront of organising high-level national ADR summit in 2023 and Africa chief justices’ ADR summits in 2024 and 2025.

These events bode well and underpin the fact that the public actors are seriously thinking through arbitration (and the broader ADR) as a new and different approach to the resolution of disputes in Uganda and Africa. Further, there have been growing efforts and emphasis on capacity-building through training. This can be seen in the efforts of comprehensive training of arbitrators organised by ICAMEK, CIArb and other private entities.

These trainings have been instrumental in equipping a new generation of qualified arbitrators, enhancing capacity for resolving commercial and civil disputes efficiently and fairly.

Finally, in the hum of law-making, ADR has been quietly taking root as the dispute resolution forum of choice in legislation. This is evident in the positioning of arbitration for the settlement of disputes across the spectrum of investment laws, food and agriculture laws, sports laws, etc.

The reality is Uganda continues to bolster its arbitration and ADR infrastructure. In conclusion, the state of arbitration law and practice in Uganda is not a failure.

The pro-arbitration attitude of the courts, the ongoing capacity building of arbitration professionals, and the expected operationalisation of the ADR policy into comprehensive ADR legislation demonstrate a mindset to position arbitration as a vehicle for the resolution of disputes.

Mr Francis Gimara is team leader, ALP East Africa/ALP Dispute Settlement Hub



