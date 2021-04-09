Archbishop Lwanga’s death, Monitor and Besigye apology

By Odoobo C. Bichachi More by this Author

Last Saturday as the news of the sudden death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga filtered in, I received a call from a reader (name withheld), who is also a senior citizen.

He asked me what impression Daily Monitor was trying to create about the death of the archbishop in a story online titled, “Govt critic, fake news and merchant of peace: Archbishop Lwanga’s quotable quotes” (April 3, 2021).

I had not read the story so he shared the link. While the story was accurate in quoting the archbishop’s statements over the years, it lacked proper context and the quotes were selected to reinforce the view that the prelate may have been killed, and that the most known image of him is that of a government critic yet he has been Archbishop of Kampala from 2006!

I brought this to the attention of the editors and advised that reporting on sudden deaths of prominent persons when information is still scanty requires a lot of caution and a sense of responsibility and judgment so as not to inflame or inadvertently stoke the embers.

The Managing Editor for Digital content, Carol Beyanga, promptly responded, promising to take up the matter. She agreed with the feedback I shared and my counsel.

This is how the accountability system through the office of the public editor, put in place by the Nation Media Group (NMG) board of directors in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, works.

It gives readers and viewers opportunity to raise issues with our journalism, which issues are immediately transmitted back into the newsroom and the editors act promptly to put things right.

Unfortunately, that would not be the last on our coverage of the archbishop’s death. On Monday, another reader and leading citizen sent me a note asking what the basis of our story, “Lwanga’s postmortem results still inconclusive” was.

He included a link and a copy of a press release by the Archdiocese of Kampala dated April 5 indicating that it had been established that the prelate succumbed to heart failure arising out of a blood clot in the heart vessels.

The story dated the same day (certainly put out earlier in print and online) had gone on to speculate and insinuate foul play, quoting unnamed “highly placed sources”.

It said the initial postmortem done at Mulago Hospital was inconclusive and that “further toxicological analysis would be carried out to find out if there was any poison in the body”.

It quoted the Catholic Church declining to speculate on the cause of death as they had not received the autopsy results. It also quoted police spokesperson saying several tests are being carried out before the report is issued. I brought this complaint to the attention of the editors.

Curiously the same day, April 5, Daily Monitor online published another story titled, “Archbishop Lwanga succumbed to Ischemic heart disease”.

The story quoting the diocesan press release and the prelate’s personal doctor who said he had a history of heart disease made no mention of the earlier story that had claimed the postmortem was inconclusive. It should have done so as a way of setting the record.



Anyone reading Daily Monitor in print and online between Saturday and Monday will therefore have come off dazed. Indeed Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, who had on Monday posted on Facebook indicating that the archbishop may have been killed and received a lot of flak for it, came out on Tuesday to apologise to the Catholic Church, the prelate’s family and the general public, saying he had been misled by the Daily Monitor story and other sources he did not name. We all err! That is a noble thing he did and he got praises in place of the condemnations the previous day.

The archbishop was laid to rest yesterday. In the course of time, we may wish to set the record straight on this story in consonance with the Group’s editorial policy that states that:

“Whenever it is recognised that an inaccurate, misleading or distorted report has been published, it should be corrected promptly. Corrections should report the correct information and not restate the error except when clarity demands.

Ideally, corrections should be made in a regular format and similar position as promptly as possible after the error has been detected.”

