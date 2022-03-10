Are AidData findings influenced by global politics?

Global politics

Last week a USA based research lab AidData published a Policy Brief “Is Beijing a predatory lender? The brief analysed concessional loan agreement the government of Uganda signed with Exim Bank of China for a $200M loan to upgrade and expand Entebbe International Airport.

The report frames Sino-Africa development cooperation describing Entebbe airport loan terms as “aggressive,” and Chinese lending terms as “predatory” arguing that the terms require Uganda to set up an Escrow account where all revenues generated from the airport should be saved and later used to repay the loan. AidData claims this limits Uganda’s fiscal autonomy.

However, AidData’s researchers cherry picked facts. Entebbe Airport-Exim Bank loan terms are a common practice by lenders especially infrastructure funding projects, but AidData singled out China perhaps due to lack of understanding of common commercial practice in lending or perhaps the report is meant to strengthen Sino-Africa skepticism and narrative of China’s debt trap often advanced by some western capitals who are arguably worried of growing China-Africa relations. AidData claims that Entebbe Airport loan terms “limits the fiscal autonomy of the government”, but if compared with US’ Agency for International Development terms to Liberia’s GEMAP Activities (Governance and Economic Management Assistance Program) which compelled Liberia to hire is international financial controllers and granting them cosignatory authority on opened Escrow account, Entebbe Airport loan terms are much friendly especially that it is Ugandan side that has full control of escrow account.

It should be noted, within the international infrastructure development financing market, multinational development banks, bilateral government aid agencies, commercial banks and other development financial institutions are fundamentally different in how they operate. They have different means of risk management and control. The difference now is; these institutions are reducing and few are willing to offer infrastructure loans to developing countries. While budget constraints facing Western countries may partly explain this occurrence, fundamentally, it can be attributed to liberal market ideology that makes livelihood projects a more likely beneficiary of official development assistance (ODA).

Consequently, infrastructure development assistance to developing countries is always ignored. While ODA providers are reducing, commercial institutions continue to show less interest in supporting Africa’s infrastructure, high capital needs and risks involved. Perhaps, in the spirit of Beijing’s philosophy of a shared future for mankind, Chinese creditors are filling the infrastructure funding gap in Africa. But to ensure safety of their loans, they included clauses such as cross default in their contracts. Such measures are not predatory but are meant to encourage the debtor country to become “responsible” borrower in the process of development financing.

Regarding confidentiality clauses in loan agreements, the principle of confidentiality is not Chinese creditors’ invention. Normally, creditors and sovereign debtors don’t publish full details of loan contracts. International creditors including developed countries have confidentiality clauses in their agreements. Among others, they are used by OECD countries, OPEC Fund for International Development, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Islamic Development Bank. A March 2021, AidData joint report concluded that, “almost all OECD official creditors and non-OECD creditors have not publicly released their loan contracts.” Therefore, Chinese creditors not publishing details of loans cannot qualify their lending to be branded predatory.

What AidData should note is; Sub-Saharan African countries are still faced with a challenge of infrastructure funding gaps. Recent study by McKinsey and Company argues: ‘unless addressed, infrastructure deficits in Sub Saharan African countries’ key sectors will continue affecting economic growth and development; “80 percent of infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility and business-planning stages,” describing the phenomenon as “Africa’s infrastructure paradox.”

While it is important for Uganda not to take loans beyond our capacity, there is nothing wrong with taking loans to support infrastructure development. Bent Flyvbjerg, a Danish professor observed; “Infrastructure is the great space shrink, and power, wealth and status increasingly belong to those who know how to shrink space, or know how to benefit from space being shrunk.” So, taking loans to shrink development gaps is not bad!