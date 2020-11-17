Are classified budgets a mode of corruption?

By Cissy Kagaba More by this Author





Towards the end of October, Parliament approved a considerable sum of money to government in the form of two supplementary budgets. These budgets come hardly halfway the 2020/2021 Financial Year and are part of the various requests made and approved during the 2020 calendar year.

According to the approved supplementary budget requests, Shs1.357 trillion has already been spent within the 3 per cent legal limit, while an extra Shs1.982 trillion has been allocated for classified expenditure and the 223km road project in the DR Congo (DRC) and Ministry of Finance, among other items, as reported by one of the publications. In all, Shs3.8 trillion was disbursed within this process.



According to the breakdown, Shs1.1 trillion is going to the Defence and Veterans Affairs Ministry for classified expenditure while State House will get Shs450b also classified expenditure.

Other beneficiaries include Local Governments, which received Shs389.3b and cities Shs357b.

What is, however, disturbing is every time a supplementary budget request has been made, State House and the military feature prominently.



This time round State House too has its funds under classified expenditure. Classified expenditure for lack of a better way of putting it are funds or expenditures for confidential operations of a nation.

In short, this is money whose accountabilities the public may not be privy to. One wonders, what is so classified under State House that tax payers should not know about.

It should be noted that the classified budget requests in times of no active war have gradually increased in amounts and frequency and have become brazen over time as well.

In the Financial Year 2016/2017, the total classified expenditure accounted for only Shs441 billion, but has now risen to Shs2.5 trillion, representing an extraordinary increment of 488 per cent over a period of four years and this figure is gradually climbing.

A combination of classified figures in the budget for the Financial Year 2019/2020 with other supplementary budget approvals brings the total classified expenditure and assets to Shs3.6 trillion for Financial Year 2019/2020 alone. This figure is expected to be much larger for the Financial Year 2020/2021.

What is most painful about this whole debacle is that the money Parliament is continuously approving as classified budgets to the military and State House, are loans. This is money that we will one day have to pay back.

There is nothing as disheartening as paying back money, whose whereabouts you cannot even ask.



Tim Weiner in his book The Dark Secret of the Black Budget states that “by making $35 billion in defence programmes invisible, the Pentagon was hurting national security’, he goes on to quote Thomas Amile who describes classified expenditure as “…One you are doing something that should genuinely be secret… Two, you are doing something so damn stupid that you don’t want anyone to know about it. And three, you want to rip the money bag open and get out a shovel, because there is no accountability whatsoever…”.

For a country that can hardly get by without seeking external support and credit, Uganda has a interesting appetite for wasteful spending.

If this spending was being done for the good of the State, accountability and transparency would have been the norm. Classifying it, however, is not helping the situation at all.

Considering the fact that as a country we are broke as per the recent media reports, where directives were given to accounting officers to cease most of the payments. Yet ironically, supplementary and classified payments are being dished out to State House and the military .

Parliament has failed on its role as the gate keeper of our monies in as far as approving unending classified expenditures