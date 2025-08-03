Are Gen Zs politically bankrupt?

It is taken as a truism that Bobi Wine is the Generation Z (Gen Z) candidate. That’s why he rarely mentions his 43 years of age. Furthermore, some of his campaign posters depict him looking like a 16-year-old. This is to remind us that Bobi is the Gen Z candidate because he is “a Gen Z”. However, I must advise Bobi’s campaign team. If their candidate keeps appearing younger every five years, when Bobi runs in 2031, he might appear as an embryo. “He is a Gen Z… we shall manage him,” said Gen Salim Saleh in Gulu after European Union diplomats raised some concern over Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s social media posts. Gen Z is generally defined as the age group born between 1997 and 2012. In 2025, this translates to an age range of 13 to 28 years old. To be a Gen Z at 51, Gen Kainerugaba would have to be Benjamin Button. A fictional character born in 1918 with the physical state of an elderly man.

He ages in reverse. By the time he dies in 2003, he is a baby. Uganda has a very young population, with more than three out of four Ugandans being under 35. Gen Zs are the largest sub-demographic of this demographic. This explains Bobi and Muhoozi’s fixation with them. Not as young people, but as young voters. What the two plan to do for our vulnerable youth remains a beautiful mystery. The two are not about to knit each other a Scarlett Letter, however. So their followers have redrawn the country’s voting precincts. Today, Masaka and Mbarara symbolically represent the two extreme ends of the political spectrum. In both districts, the sub-demographic of Gen Zs looms large. Especially when it comes to youth unemployment. In Uganda, more than 10 million youth aged 18-30 are unemployed. This represents 16.1 percent of the total youth population in that age range. Again, 41 percent of youth (around 9.3 million) are not engaged in any productive activity.

Yet we have three million Ugandans running for office, at differing levels, countrywide. If the government wants to reduce youth unemployment, it could ring-fence (for the unemployed youth) the lion’s share of these political offices that are up for grabs. This way, politics actually helps the youth. However, before we go too far by not going far enough in this regard, I have a question: are the Gen Zs a political asset? After leaving Nakasongola Barracks and the Ministry of Defence at the age of 45, I started working at Premier Media and Advertising. Most of the staff were half my age. Some, even younger. Then I worked as editor at Pulse Uganda. It is a media house whose target population is Gen Zs. Emotional brain Accordingly, creating content to go viral required that we tap into the “emotional brain” of this sub-demographic.

We soon found that when it came to politics, this group largely made political choices without reference to historical context. You could see this from the feedback, revealing a number of young people thought Mr Museveni was president of Uganda on October 9, 1962. They say they are too busy making money. History can wait. But in a country where we judge how rich someone is by how they spend their cash and not how they make it, money-making is inimical to nation-building. Further, most Gen Zs concern themselves with the trappings of capitalism and not its productive capacities. On balance, then, what utility can they bring to our politics? Maybe ex-officio Gen Zs, Bobi and Muhoozi, will provide us with an answer.



