Are our systems to blame for slow growth?

Government has over the years, made effort to support vulnerable citizens ranging from the provision of services and relief packages.

In 2021, Shs39b was passed by Parliament through a supplementary budget to support various programmes in Karamoja.

Of this, Shs22 billion was allocated to purchase goats, while Shs5 billion was for the procurement of iron sheets. These have since been purchased, and lately, the news is awash with reports of government officials and legislators, who embezzled these items.

This scandal unveils system challenges that the country needs to urgently address for prudent public finance management. About Shs25b was used to purchase goats, with each costing between Shs500,000 and Shs800,000, which could be an overprice given that the average market price of a goat is Shs300,000.

The beneficiaries in Napak District were reported to have complaints on the delivery of the goats as out of the expected 15,000 goats, only 13,000 were supplied, and 10,000 of them have since died, as reported by Daily Monitor on February 27.

In addition, the iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja ended up in other districts. This points to the red flags in the procurement and delivery process of public goods.

Ministers and Members of Parliament instead became the beneficiaries which highlights gaps in the supervision process of public resources. The distribution of relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister here becomes a point of contention on how items destined for the Karamoja end up in other regions.

There are implied gaps in governance and leadership that could be from the technical and political arms of government. These gaps point to governance and accountability challenges that in the long run widen the inequality and poverty gap in the country.

Since the explosion of iron sheets and goats scandal, the accused have since returned the public items, with some returning the exact iron sheets in good shape while others were used but returned nonetheless, and others purchased new sets of iron sheets and had them delivered.

Returning the iron sheets is a good practice that can further be practical if the law provides for social re-use of public assets.

However, following Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Public Finance Management Act that provide for the liability on failure to meet requirements, Offences and surcharge respectively, more needs to be done to those implied in these scandals as these were public resources, and their misuse had implications. Vulnerable communities heavily rely on such public resources for survival.

For these communities living in poverty, the difference that good or bad governance makes to their lives is profound. The leaders’ inability to timely procure and deliver the much-needed support prevents these communities from lifting themselves out of poverty. The law, therefore, needs to guide on the penalties to be accorded to those implicated in the iron sheets and goats saga in addition to the return of the items taken.

On the whole, the implementation of PFM rules and guidelines need to be strengthened with strict checks and balances undertaken in the procurement and governance processes of public resources in all government ministries, departments and agencies, including the Office of the Prime Minister, to reduce corruption.

Management of the political economy is key to avoid an interruption of the technical arm operations and ensure processes are followed in a transparent and accountable manner for the benefit of all, especially the vulnerable and merchandised.

