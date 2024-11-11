Are public servants for sale?

While driving through Kampala’s evening traffic, I witnessed a scene all too common, yet unsettling. Vehicles clogged the road as drivers tried to make their way home, each inch forward a minor victory.

Amid the congestion, my attention was drawn to a traffic officer guiding a car to manoeuvre through the heavy gridlock. I was drawn to this moment, and, to my dismay, I watched as the driver handed money to the officer. Without a hint of hesitation, the officer folded the cash into his palm and signalled for the car to continue.

At that moment, I saw more than just bribery; I saw a public servant for sale. A public servant, accepting money for what he is already duty-bound to provide, giving special attention to some while neglecting others simply because of what they have received.

I also saw someone likely weighed down by the struggle to put food on the table and pay his children’s school fees. His dusty trousers and worn hands told the story of long, hard hours of work, yet here he was, resorting to bribery.

Across Uganda, this quiet, constant erosion of integrity permeates all levels of public service. Basic services such as healthcare, justice, and even access to utilities now seem to come with a ‘hidden fee’. In government health facilities, the extra care a patient may desperately need depends on slipping a few shillings into the right hands. Those who can’t afford the bribe are left waiting sometimes until it’s too late.

This situation extends beyond individual cases. The fabric of public service has been warped, making it almost unrecognisable.

From local government offices demanding “facilitation fees” to senior officials implicated in massive embezzlement schemes, corruption is no longer an anomaly; it’s expected. Funds meant for public projects such as schools, hospitals, and roads disappear without a trace. Meanwhile, citizens bear the cost as

their taxes vanish into the pockets of those, they choose to serve them. This theft of public funds is not just stealing shillings from citizens; it’s stealing opportunities, futures, and lives.

The impact extends to the economy as well.

Business owners, both local and foreign, struggle with inflated costs due to bribes required at every turn. Investors who might bring growth and employment often turn away when faced with the labyrinth of permits, licences, and unofficial fees. The economy loses momentum as corruption discourages legitimate investment, undermining growth and leaving Uganda lagging behind its potential.

Young people, seeing the corruption around them, often lose hope. They view public service not as an honourable path, but as an avenue for personal enrichment. The values of hard work, integrity, and accountability fade under the weight of a society that has normalised bribery.

As a result, many young Ugandans who are ‘not connected’ look abroad for better opportunities, leaving behind a nation increasingly filled with cynicism. This erosion of national pride and faith in public institutions carries a steep cost, with Uganda’s future talent seeing no place for themselves here.

At the heart of this problem is a lack of accountability. While anti-corruption units exist, they lack the independence to act against high-ranking officials. Investigations are delayed or halted, and those implicated rarely face justice. Selective justice sends a dangerous message: some people are above the law. Meanwhile, the ordinary citizen has no recourse, powerless to change a system that has failed them so completely.

The Bible warns that “a gift blinds the eyes (Deuteronomy 16:19),” and we see the truth of this daily. Corruption blinds us to our duty, distorts our values, and erodes development. Yet perhaps the most tragic aspect is how we have come to accept it. The bad things are laughed off as normal, and those powerless to fight the system are left to vent their frustrations through satire and memes.

To the public servants for sale, your time is nearly up. A nation cannot thrive when those in power sell themselves to the highest bidder. We need a new generation of leaders who value transparency, integrity, and service to their people. As citizens, we must demand better, hold officials accountable, and refuse to accept this “business as usual” mentality. Real transformation will require not just new laws but a renewed commitment to honesty and justice from all levels of government. Only then can we truly call ourselves a nation that serves its people.

For God and my country!