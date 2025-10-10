Are Uganda's 2026 candidates offering solutions or just echoing our problems?

As Uganda's political landscape intensifies ahead of the 2026 General Election, a crucial question demands answering: are our presidential candidates and policy aspirants providing substantive solutions or merely amplifying the nation's challenges for political gain?

With the electoral cycle gaining momentum, the nature of political discourse emerging from rallies and media appearances reveals a troubling pattern that threatens the quality of our democratic engagement and national progress.

The context framing this political conversation remains deeply concerning. The fundamental concern among political analysts and civil society observers is the prevalence of what might be termed "problem-centrism" where aspirants meticulously catalogue national challenges from unemployment to corruption, from healthcare gaps to infrastructure deficits, without providing coherent, costed implementation plans.

This approach creates a political discourse rich in criticism but alarmingly anemic in constructive policy prescriptions. The recent Civil Society Organisation assessment of political rallies found that nearly 80 percent of campaign messaging focuses on identifying problems, while only 20 percent offers specific, actionable solutions.

The consequences of this imbalance are profound and damaging to our democracy. First, it cultivates widespread cynicism and political apathy, particularly among the youth, who constitute over 78 percent of the population. When citizens are consistently told what's wrong without being shown credible pathways to improvement, they disengage from the democratic process altogether.

Second, it reduces complex governance challenges to simplistic soundbites. Multifaceted issues like healthcare delivery involving intricate systems of financing, human resources, and infrastructure become mere weapons for attacking incumbents rather than subjects of serious policy debate.

The effect of this problem-oriented campaigning represents a fundamental disservice to citizens and weakens our democratic foundations.

An electorate presented with clear, alternative policy options cannot make informed decisions, often defaulting to voting based on ethnic affiliation, personality cults, or short-term material inducements.

The way forward requires nothing less than a transformation of our political campaign culture. For presidential and parliamentary aspirants, this means transitioning from vague promises to specific, costed policy proposals.

Instead of merely lamenting education standards, candidates should present detailed plans addressing pupil-teacher ratios, currently standing at 55:1 in government primary schools, according to the 2025 Ministry of Education statistics. Rather than simply citing unemployment figures, they must articulate sector-specific strategies for supporting small and medium enterprises and aligning educational curricula with market demands.

The responsibility for this shift extends beyond politicians themselves. Civil society organisations should develop standardised "policy report cards" to evaluate and compare aspirants' proposals objectively.

The Electoral Commission could consider mandating detailed policy manifestos as a condition for nomination.

Ultimately, the power to demand better rests with Ugandan voters. We must collectively elevate our political consciousness and reward substance over spectacle.

Through community meetings, social media engagement, and direct questioning at rallies, citizens must insist on clarity, feasibility, and evidence behind every political promise.

The future of our nation will be determined not by who best describes our challenges, but by who presents the most credible, innovative, and executable vision to overcome them. As we approach 2026, we must demand that our aspiring leaders provide not just criticism, but concrete solutions worthy of our nation's potential.

Written by Grace Mwesigwa, Master of Business Administration Student, MUBS.