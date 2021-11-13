Are Ugandans over or undertaxed?

Let us start the debate over taxes by talking about what is on everyone’s lips: debt sustainability. The current debate over debt sustainability has imposed on us a debate on the resource envelope.

Our argument is that Uganda is entering the zone of debt unsustainability and is now like a person trying to fill a hole by digging another hole! The effort is simply futile because you still have a hole to fill.

The reason we borrow is to close the revenue shortfalls in our Budget. And because many of the assumptions on which we base our projections of revenue to justify our creditworthiness, we end up without the ability to repay our debts on schedule.

We then reschedule the debts and pay penalties for our inability to repay in a timely manner. Given that the demands on our resource envelope are ever increasing, we borrow more and with more borrowing the interest on the loans keep going up. This is the vicious cycle of deficit and debt which starts with a budgetary deficit and leads to higher interest payments.

In this debate government takes cover in a comfortable corner and claims that Ugandans don’t pay enough taxes. We beg to differ. Ugandans actually pay a lot in taxes.

During a live talk show on Thursday, I asked a junior Finance minister to tell me what I pay in taxes when I buy fuel for Shs300,000. He did not have a clear idea.

It turns out that Shs100,000 out of that total is tax! In the past Ugandans used to pay for road licences and that required payment of money to the Inspectorate of Vehicles. Later that was converted into a tax on fuel. The money was kept in a National Road Fund. Later it emerged that most of the money was not actually used to make roads better but to buy Russian made Sukhoi fighter jets.

Despite the high cost of fuel, vehicle owners have to pay parking fees in urban areas. The contractors who collect the parking fees are actually parasitic commission agents who collect the fees on behalf of a local government that has actually not contributed to the building of the urban roads.

The telecom sector is another arena where Ugandans are heavily taxed. You receive mobile money but to cash it from an agent, you’re are taxed. The telecoms may say ‘but buying airtime from mobile money is free.’ In reality when you buy airtime from mobile money you are actually saving the telecom company the money they would use to print top up scratch cards and the money they would pay as commission to the sale agents. You send money at a cost. The sending fee is taxed. The withdrawal fee is also taxed.

Ugandans have to ask themselves, ‘what services do we get without being taxed?’ We pay property tax. Yet the building materials we use are taxed. Our NSSF savings are taxed. Those we pay are also taxed directly or indirectly. The services we get like water and electricity are all taxed. Even basic services like a police report attract fees.

Yet the populace is not as well served as it should be. The only thing the government sells to citizens is the capacity to quell chaos! Call it security. I have reflected and eventually concluded that a private agency would actually be able to do what the government does for a quarter of the cost.

I reached this conclusion by studying National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC). It is one of the most profitable companies in Uganda. Why? It charges connection fees for a vital and indispensable service - water! They can disconnect you and charge you for disconnecting you and then reconnect you for a fee and still force you to pay a penalty!

Ugandans are victims of excess and unjust taxation. Excess because we pay too much. Unjust because our money is squandered. A fair taxation policy is to let citizens spend their money rather than giving it to the government to squander.

In calling for fair taxation, we also call for frugality among citizens. If government is wasteful, are the citizens frugal? By not being frugal, citizens underwrite the government’s wastefulness?