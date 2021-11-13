Prime

Are Ugandans over or undertaxed?

Norbert Mao

By  Norbert Mao

What you need to know:

  • Our argument is that Uganda is entering the zone of debt unsustainability and is now like a person trying to fill a hole by digging another hole! The effort is simply futile because you still have a hole to fill.

Let us start the debate over taxes by talking about what is on everyone’s lips: debt sustainability. The current debate over debt sustainability has imposed on us a debate on the resource envelope. 

