Are Ugandans really being serious?

By Benjamin Rukwengye

The kingdom of Tooro is more famous for its scenic undulating hills, picturesque crater lakes and pretty women, than it is for rousing any sorts of rabble on the national stage, even on the days it is expected to. But this wasn’t the case between 2013 to 2016, when a member of the kingdom’s royal family went rogue and attempted to dethrone the king, Omukama Oyo Nyimba.

Prince David Kijanangoma, had together with a group of elders and kingdom subjects, mounted a spirited onslaught that threatened to split the kingdom. They, among other things, accused the Omukama, of abdicating his throne by staying in Kampala, and failing to stop his mother, Best Kemigisa, from meddling in kingdom affairs.

It was amusing and somewhat disconcerting for observers and those with interest in the area, to see the contest play out. It is not this columnist’s place to say who was right or wrong; but it is, for everyone, to know how that tiff ended – specifically for Kijanangoma, the protagonist.

In 2017, President Museveni, as he is wont to do in such instances, swooped in and brought the entire thing to a halt – with an offer Kijanangoma couldn’t refuse. In a letter titled “Support of a Job and Upkeep” the President said, “I’m happy you stopped fighting King Oyo Nyimba. By copy of this letter, I direct the minister of Foreign Affairs to give you a job in the Foreign Service if you have the qualifications. If not, I should be advised to support you so that you buy land for you and you farm.” The President also directed State House to start paying Kijanangoma, Shs4m as a monthly allowance, clear his debts and rent a house for a year until he gets a job.

This method of conflict resolution was as shabby as the problem it was attempting to solve - but it works. To start with, the appointing authority clearly had no clue how qualified – or not – Kijanangoma was, and yet had no qualms seconding him for appointment as a diplomat, to represent Uganda’s interests abroad. It is a good, sad window into the esteem in which the President holds our foreign service.

The Internet wasn’t helpful in tracking Kijanangoma’s whereabouts post-appointment, but going by the stories you are likely to read about our lackluster diplomats, he is in good company. Kijanangoma’s appointment would have slipped the memory, if this week, the President hadn’t connived with his Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, to appoint a one Paul Kyalimpa, as Deputy Director General, of the Uganda Investment Authority. The Kyalimpa, who was Kasaija’s opponent for the Buyanja Constituency seat, but dropped out for Kasaija to clinch an unopposed victory.

These stories, and the probable hundreds that happen under the radar, explain a lot about why Uganda’s public service is as dysfunctional as we know it to be. First, they present the irony in calling it public service when what you have is motley collection of fortune hunters and rent seekers. But mostly, they show you how things work (or don’t). The script is pretty simple: A morally and/or technically unqualified fellow joins the Opposition or schmoozes with power brokers. They get noticed for causing trouble, and to shut them up, the short-term intervention is to have them appointed as ambassador, Resident District Commissioner, minister, or director of some department.

But you see, they aren’t qualified to run stuff, and very soon discover that they can’t wing it. Those that work under the fellow’s supervision know that he isn’t up to scratch, and get dispirited – because that appointment could and should have been a deserved promotion for them.

So now you have an inept fellow at the top, supposed to lead and inspire frustrated subordinates. And because these fellows are deficient on morals, expertise and ability, they resort to self-enrichment, often co-opting their juniors to keep the con on the rails. In the long-run, there is only one way this could go for the country – the wrong way. What you see as a dysfunctional public service is the sum total of these baffling appointments at the top. They are the reason why the President needs to be the one to solve everything; the reason why graft is so hard to eliminate, etc.

You think I am wrong, just look around you!

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. rukwengye86@gmail.com