Armed forces must serve the people, not the rulers

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

The colonial military and police forces were tools of repression and brutality. This is one of the most durable legacies of colonial rule. Uganda has never fully and convincingly moved away from the armed forces being sources of insecurity to them being guarantors of security of person and property.

Throughout our chequered history as a nation, the ruling classes have used coercive power and brute force as the basis of their rule.

Our colonial rulers strove to project force and coercion so as to subdue the natives and consolidate their rule over what otherwise was an inhospitable and hostile terrain. It was a deliberate technology of subjugation and domination – by displaying force to enforce acceptance of the White man’s rule that was alien and attracted fierce resistance.

At independence, we started off with what appeared to be a truly civilian governing regime, one that was built on political persuasion and civic mobilisation without relying on military might to procure acceptance and legitimacy. This turned out rather short-lived.

Premier Milton Obote could not stand the temptation of summoning the power of the armed forces to bear on a political feud in his UPC party and a standoff with the Kabaka of Buganda, Sir Edward Mutesa and the monarchical forces at play.

Since the ugly events of 1966, Uganda paced down a dangerous path and we have never quite exorcised the ghosts of militarism. From Obote to Amin and the Okellos’ junta regime all the way to the current rulers, the armed forces have held steady as accessories of brutal rule and not servants of the people.

Museveni and the NRA initially commendably tried to turn around the established tradition by attuning the men and women in uniform to subordinate their gun power to civilian authority, changing them to see service to members of the public as their raison d’être.

However, as I argued here recently, when faced with serious opposition and a politically hostile region and sub-region (eg north and northeast), the NRM and especially Mr Museveni, easily discard a critical aspect of their ostensibly original motivation of fighting the Obote regime – protection and respect of the rights and freedoms of Ugandans.

The rhetoric of Uganda’s armed forces being committed to protecting the public and defending the nation is now increasingly hollow and ludicrous in the face of glaring abuses and indefensible actions. The impunity we see today in some respects pales in comparison to our heretofore dreaded past.

The current rulers, like previous ones, cannot help but turn to the same old and despicable practice of abuses by the armed forces as the definitive option to keeping power and fending off challengers. This path of course is untenable, unviable and decidedly dangerous.

As former guerrillas, Mr Museveni and others wielding state power in Uganda today know all too well that unless you have the public on your side, you are on shaky and treacherous ground.

Deploying the armed forces to repress and humiliate members of the public, to maim and assault the very citizens from whom you derive your power and authority, is simply a dead end as it almost always backfires.

What then explains the recurrence of this phenomenon, which in the case of Museveni is an extraordinary blunder considering that he has had the benefit of learning from history and digesting the perils of turning the armed forces against the people?

There is a certain inevitability and decay that comes with anything that overstays its welcome and outlives its shelf life. Things become rusty and decayed, dysfunctional and destructive. There is a certain natural logic to this, which is difficult to avoid.

The NRA and later UPDF was previously in the spotlight for atrocities committed against people in the north and northeast during counterinsurgency operations, but it was unimaginable that the rulers would someday turn their guns on the people in central Uganda, who precisely were always the unfailing and unflinching supporters.

Clearly, we have entered a new phase where anything has to be done to put out any smouldering fire that remotely threatens the rulers. Yet this will lead to no good other than the likelihood of a worse repeat of our tragic history.

Mr Khisa is assistant professor at North Carolina State University (USA).

moses.khisa@gmail.com