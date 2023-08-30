Army’s involvement in politics is a recipe for coups in Africa

On August 30, the world woke up to the images of senior Gabonese military officers on national television declaring seizure of power, claiming the recent general election lacked credibility. They declared that they had cancelled the election results, closed all borders until further notice, and state institutions; the government, senate, national assembly, constitutional court and the election body dissolved. In short, there’s currently no constitution in Gabon.

This followed the announcement by Gabonese Election Centre that the incumbent president, Ali Bongo, had won a third term in the presidential election with 64.27 percent, in a poll that the Opposition denounced as fraudulent. Bongo’s main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, came second with 30.77 percent, according to the election centre.

Suspension of election observers, foreign broadcasters and frustration of Internet service, night-time curfew after the poll characterised the election, raising transparency issues among the Opposition, as pro-Bongo factions vowed resistance against the Opposition’s resentment. Tension and fear of unrest rocked the nation following the poll in which Bongo sought to extend his family’s 56-year control of power. It’s then that senior military officers established a “committee of transition and the restoration of institutions”, mainly to “prevent possible chaos”.

If successful, this will be the eighth in West and Central Africa in just three years. Let’s recall Africa’s governance crisis since 2020.

Niger, July 2023. On July 26, soldiers led by Gen Tchiani in Niger declared the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power because of ‘deteriorating security situation’ and ‘bad governance’. Thereafter, national borders were closed, all state institutions suspended, and a nation-wide curfew imposed. Up to now, power is controlled by the military, despite numerous threats from regional body, Ecowas.

Burkina Faso, January and September 2022. President Roch Kabore was ousted by the army in January 2022. The main blame was his failure to contain violence by Islamist militants. The coup was led by Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, who pledged to restore security.

However, militant attacks intensified, security worsened, leading to a second coup eight months later when Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in September. He has led Burkina Faso since then.

Mali, August 2020 and May 2021. A group of Malian military officers led by Col Assimi Goita ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Deteriorating security, contested legislative elections and allegations of corruption were the triggers of anti-government protests, leading to the coup. With pressure from Mali’s neighbours in the region, Goita agreed to cede power to a civilian-led interim government.

Later, a clash between coup leaders and the interim president materialized into a second coup in May 2021 by Goita, who has led Mali since then.

Chad, April, 2021. Former Chadian President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield fighting rebels in the north. The law in Chad provided for the Speaker of Parliament to become president. Despite this, a military council stepped in and dissolved Parliament in the name of ensuring stability.

Gen Mahamat Idriss Deby, son to former president, was named interim president and tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition to elections. He’s been leading since then.

Guinea, September 2021. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the Special Forces Commander in Guinea ousted President Alpha Conde in September 2021. This followed Conde’s constitutional changes to dodge limits that would have prevented him from standing for a third term, triggering widespread riots. Doumbouya became interim president and promised a transition to democratic elections within three years. He still leads Guinea.

Given the gradually deliberate faults in and among the institutions and organs responsible for coup prevention and reversal, the current trend of serving military officers’ involvement in politics promises no hope for a coup-free Africa. At least not very soon.