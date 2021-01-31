Attaining middle income status calls for aggressive innovation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In 2015, President Museveni assured the country that Uganda was going to become a middle income economy by 2020.

It was a very exciting expectation and some thought a country’s middle income status was something that would fall like rain from the sky, without changing development strategies.

According to the World Bank, middle income countries are defined as economies with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita between $1,036 (about Shs3.8m) and $12,535 (Shs46m).

We are now in 2021 and unfortunately, Uganda is still a low income economy with GNI per capita of $780 (about Shs2.9m) as of 2019.

Some politicians laughed off the Presidents’ prediction that a middle income status would be attained by 2020.

This is because there are factors that have trapped Uganda in the lower income status.

Looking at the level of corruption, the high level of unemployment among the youth, the low level of industrialisation, the poor infrastructure in most parts of the country, among others, it was certain that Uganda was not ready to attain the target by 2020.

Blames could be directed to the Covid-19 pandemic and locust invasion, but even in the absence of these factors, Uganda would still not have attained the middle income status.

A middle income status is not just something that can be attained by making a mere political prophecy or pronouncement. We cannot simply attain a middle income status this way. We need to assume different strategies to see a change in Uganda’s economic status.

We already have a peaceful environment, but this is dampened by corruption, poverty, unemployment of the youth and poor land use, among others.

Corruption which, for example, makes Uganda lose trillions of shillings annually, should be addressed to ensure that resources meant for developing the country are not siphoned off by the few greedy folks.

Infrastructure such as railways and tarmacked roads should be increased for easy movement of goods and services.

There is also need to revive cooperatives and improve crop and animal production for export.

Karamoja sub-region is, for example, endowed with rich mineral deposits i.e. more than 50 different minerals, but many of its people are illiterate and living in abject poverty.

Therefore, it is difficult to attain a middle income status in this kind of situation unless we become aggressively innovative as opposed to being imitative in our development planning.

Mr Peter Cromwell Okello is an independent researcher

okellopokwei@gmail.com