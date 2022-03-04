Aunties, uncles have solutions for Africa but it starts with stopping those Whatsapp forwards

Outside of the UEFA Champions League final, the Super Bowl is one of the world’s most-watched sporting event. It is, in fact, the biggest televised event in the United States, averaging over 100 million tune-ins.

But it is not really about the actual game. It has been reported that tens of millions tune to get blown away by the commercials – a really big deal that 30-seconds adverts cost in the region of $5 million; but that an even bigger number are interest in the half-time shows. These have attracted the biggest names in entertainment – from Michael Jackson, to Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Prince, et al.

Most notable among these performances is the 2004 showpiece, which featured popstars, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Towards the end of their performance, Janet Jackson had a “wardrobe malfunction”, when Timberlake ripped part of her top, exposing her titty. It is not the Super Bowl, the half-time performance or the furore from Ms Jackson’s indecent exposure that is the focus of today’s column. It is what came of it and how the world has changed since then.

It is said the following year, Chad Hurley, Jawed Karim, and Steven Cehn, who were then working at the fintech behemoth, PayPal, were chatting and agonizing about how hard it was to find footage of that spectacle. It was also just after the devastating impact of the Tsunami in Japan, yet there wasn’t much footage of that as well, freely available online. They founded YouTube.

ALSO READ: Parenting is not an option but a responsibility

It is hard to imagine that this, by the way, is before almost all of the social media platforms that exist today. Before the internet had become a thing – especially for the rest of the world. Before fake news had been mainstreamed. Before cybercrime and Tinder swindling could land one in jail. Before millions of jobs and income streams were created out of the internet. Before tweets and Facebook posts were elevated to treasonable offences in some places.

The first lesson to be gleaned off of this is how classic problem solving and creative thinking is a natural process in functional systems. If you are a frequent internet user, you must know that some video content isn’t available for your country. You also know that the United States (and the West, really) is a lot more dysfunctional than it projects itself. But there are places where things work. Places where conversations lead to solutions that sometimes turn into billion-dollar business opportunities.

The second lesson is those who create products and services like the internet and its attendant products certainly don’t have Africa in mind as a target market. That is especially evident today for anyone unfortunate enough to be consuming news of the war going on in Europe. The power of information, often fake and unsubstantiated, and mostly hysterical and anxiety-inducing, has all of us by the chokehold. The war is billed as some sort of apocalypse but in fact, it is a world war in as much as winning the Super Bowl makes you a world champion.

The jury is still out on who is likely to win or lose the war – militarily and/or otherwise but already, you can see two problems for the rest of us. The first is an inability to create systems that allow for imagination and creation. The kinds where a wardrobe malfunction and a postmortem of that faux pas can give birth to a billion-dollar business; or something less grand but still, opportunities for young people to create and thrive.

As a result, we don’t have any skin in the game and our participation will likely be at the behest and on the terms of those who have built systems that enable “simple things” like that. The second inability to dive into information and data management to further our interests – whatever they may be. This also means that we are only engaging emotively and only based on what we are allowed to consume. In essence, this isn’t our fight, so our concerns should be different especially because we are exposed and will somewhat still end up as collateral damage when it comes to it.

ALSO READ: Parents challenged to step up responsibility of nurturing

So, how do we graduate from nonentities in the international system, and earn out seat at the table? Maybe, if aunties and uncles spent a little less time forwarding fake news and conspiracies in WhatsApp groups, and instead pushed their peers in positions of power to build systems that work.