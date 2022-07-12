Bad news: Arts teachers hide frustration

Strikes over discrepancies in salaries of public servants of equal qualifications are nothing to sneeze at. We need to take them seriously because they provide deep insights into employees’ perceptions about the reward system directly affecting them at work.

In his book, Pertinent Issues in Employees Management, Prof Maicibi Nok Alhas, who was one of the supervisors of my PhD research at Kampala International University, cites the equity theory of motivation as a central tenet in these perceptions.

According to Maicibi, an important factor in employees’ motivation is whether individuals perceive the reward structure as being fair. Employees, he says, make subjective judgments about fairness of the reward they get in comparison with their inputs, such as effort, time, education and experience, when compared with others in the same employment situation.

Maicibi argues that people act in the light of what they regard as fair. He explains this to mean a comparison of the ratio of one person’s input to rewards received, with the input-to-reward ratio of others whom they consider their equals.

ALSO READ: Anatomy of Unatu standoff with government

Before President Museveni started referring to Arts and humanities in unfavorable terms while heaping praises on Sciences, teachers in the two categories of disciplines were basically equals.

But the President’s utterances led to one of the strangest decisions this government has ever made – raising the salaries of Science teachers by nearly 400 percent without giving Arts teachers a red cent in salary increment this financial year.

Overnight, the government created a war situation in an education system already split into two: well-facilitated schools for the well-off and wretched schools for the have-nots in our country.

The government has put its foot down, even after Arts teachers brewed up a strike that lasted nearly three weeks. The teachers suspended their strike on July 4, after meeting the President in Kampala.

Is that the end of the story? I don’t think so. The bad news is that the angry teachers have hidden their anger in the depths of their souls. Maicibi’s book warns about what may lie ahead. For instance, Arts teachers may reduce inputs by either putting less effort or by simply withholding brilliant ideas to problem-solving in their schools.Of course there will be agitations for salary increments. Arts teachers may also try to decrease other employees’ outcomes by generating conflict situations.

Many may resort to non-active cooperation with the management of their schools or with science teachers. They may withhold vital information or refuse to offer help when it is desperately needed.

There is a long list of other likely nasty reactions to the government’s decision on inequitable salaries, but what worries me most is the likelihood of arts teachers transferring their anger and frustration to learners.

Sciences vs non-sciences:From fiction to realities

On the day the teachers left angry, Daily Monitor, citing a new report, reported: “At least 69 out of 100 Primary Three pupils in northern Uganda cannot recognise alphabetical letters”.

Who teaches the alphabet? What would happen if, in anger and frustration, arts teachers decide not to teach the alphabet properly? What kind of scientists would this country produce?

Psychologists say anger is an intense emotion you feel when something has gone wrong or someone has wronged you. Have arts teachers been wronged? Yes.

I think that the government should try to heed the equity theory of motivation, which calls for a fair balance to be struck between employees’ inputs – especially in terms of qualifications and skill level – and their outputs as reflected in salaries, benefits and intangibles such as recognition.

Finding this fair balance would certainly help Uganda’s education sector, which is yet to fully recover from the world’s longest lockdown to mitigate effects of Covid-19, to be served by fairly contented and motivated teachers.

The government should also show some concern that many of the arts teachers may have slipped into passive-aggressive anger. Meaning that even though they might have repressed their anger, eventually they may end up expressing it in unhealthy ways, to the detriment of society in general and learners in particular.