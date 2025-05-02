Bad politics can crash good economic performance

President Yoweri Museveni has consistently argued that a key part of Africa’s path to economic prosperity is the expansion of markets, especially through regional and continental integration. He also believes that the African producer must swiftly shift from traditional subsistence modes of production to targeting supplying markets, especially foreign ones.

At the face of it, this sounds like a no-brainer, a simple interpretation and solution to a bigger socioeconomic problem. It is worth noting that for a long time, Mr Museveni has displayed a firm grasp of the macro dynamics and broader strategic picture for Africa, at the same time articulating simple but sound solutions. On the issue of markets, somewhat presented as the magic wand for Africa’s economic backwardness, this solution is at best simplistic.

To produce for the market presupposes availability of requisite technological, financial and infrastructural capacity. Let us take Mr Museveni’s familiar turf, which often informs his markets-access advocacy, that is, the dairy sector and beef production – milk and other milk products, meat and other cattle products.

There is scarcely convincing evidence that Uganda produces both high quality and quantity dairy/beef products but lacks sufficient market access. Setting aside foreign markets the president obsesses about, yet growing domestic demand is a better bet, if we had a sophisticated and well-developed supply-chain network and adequately developed transportation infrastructure, commercial farm producers in Ankole and other areas would sell milk, milk products, beef, and beef products across Uganda.

Imagine if we had an elaborate rail network that moves refrigerated wagons from Kisozi to Kasese, Mbarara to Mbale. The truth is that our production conditions and capabilities are archaic and rudimentary, lacking technological sophistication in both production and distribution. Uganda has a comparative advantage, thus a competitive edge, at the regional/continental level in the dairy and beef sector, in fact, agriculture as a whole, by dint of our naturally endowed soils and organic varieties not because of any particularly outstanding modes of production.

In the area of construction materials (cement, products, clay products, etc.), there is a vast local and regional market, which is not matched by ample and consistent supply. The simple fact is that we do not have the capacity for mass production and the infrastructure to move goods in bulk for long distances, and at low transportation costs to make business sense. What I am belabouring here is only a slice of our underwhelming economic status, which at the face of it displays a good outlook but, as I argued last, is not good enough given the enormous socioeconomic mountain we must climb. For Uganda, indeed much of Africa unlike the Asian continent, unsettled political questions remain enduring dangers to long-term economic transformation.

Across Africa, countries are trapped in a confused mix of democratic pretensions and authoritarian tendencies, with citizens pressing for their rights as the governed while rulers are intent on repression and political deception. The upshot is that, years or even decades of good economic performance in turn are followed by political breakdown and sheer chaos if not altogether deadly armed conflict. Museveni has demonstrated acute awareness of this fundamental principle: that politics determines economic fortunes and social progress.

Thus, if a society does not resolve the basic question of who rules and how, everything else sits on a shaky foundation and could easily and dramatically fall apart. Yet, in a rather convoluted logic, Museveni in recent years took to preaching the gospel that what matters is not who but what, that the important issue is not who holds state power but what they do with that power. Mr Museveni surely knows that who and what are deeply intertwined. What a group of people in charge of the state do with power, or do not do, very much depends on who they are, their philosophical predispositions, their social sources of power and their overarching agenda. For Uganda of the future, until the question of who governs (or perhaps who rules) is squarely settled, one way or another, the foundation for long-term socioeconomic transformation shall remain at best shaky, at worst perilous.







