Bail denials: Has Judiciary caved in on pressure from Executive?

On August 8, the High Court, in a decision sent via email, denied bail to Opposition activist Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Obed Lutale. The two are facing treason charges, going back to November 2024. It’s the second time in four months that their bail application has been denied. It surprised no keen follower of judicial matters in Uganda.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma’s decision to deny them bail is a triumph for President Museveni, who has, for more than 12 years, castigated the third arm of government, the Judiciary, for giving bail to individuals accused of capital offences and grand corruption.

It’s also a final triumph of the Executive over the arm of government meant to be the final restraint of Executive power. In the lead-up to the changeover from former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe to Alfonse Owiny-Dollo (in acting capacity and then later substantively appointed), President Museveni intensified the push for denial of bail.

Then Chief Justice Katureebe pushed back and, in a statement, said: “The issue of bail is governed by the Constitution and law. Until the law is amended, bail will be granted or denied in accordance with the Constitution and the law.”

Come August 20, 2020, the era of the new Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo started. Courts have since become bolder in denying bail in capital offences, and the leadership of the Judiciary has been largely mute on this. The result is significant paralysis and delays in the administration of justice.

It needn’t be this way. Article 28(3)(a)of the Constitution establishes the principle of the presumption of innocence until one is proved guilty by a competent court.

Bail is a measure by which we reaffirm our commitment to the provisions of Article 28 of the Constitution. But if recent happenings in the courts are anything to go by, we might as well scrap the said Article from our books. It’s hard to tell when we started seeing bail decisions where judicial officers agree that applicants meet all conditions for the grant of bail, but when called upon to do just that, they swallow the whistle.

The most public of these now common decisions happened in February when the High Court denied Ms Molly Katanga bail for the third time of asking. She is facing murder charges following the death of her husband, Henry Katanga, in November 2023.

In that decision, Justice Rosette Comfort Kania essentially acknowledged that while Ms Katanga met the conditions for the grant of bail, the offence she had been accused of was so grave.

The Lady Justice relied on the court’s discretionary power to grant or deny bail and said she wouldn’t grant bail but would instead expedite the trial. The decision was echoed by the same judge in April, where she denied bail to Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale on the grounds that investigations were still ongoing and the offence they were accused of was grave. This was despite her finding that “the applicants had satisfied all the relevant requirements for grant of bail.”

Detained ailing opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye (in white shirt) and his aide Obeid Lutale (in the dock) appear before a High Court in Kampala on February 19, 2025 following following a habeas corpus application by their lawyers. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



Most recently, Masaka High Court judge Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika denied bail to Achileo Kivumbi, Edward Ssebuufu (Eddie Mutwe), Gaddafi Mugumya and Wakabi Smart. Reason: the offences are “serious and targeted” and the prosecution is ready to commence trial at the earliest session of the court.

In closing his decision in the Besigye and Lutale case, the Justice of the High Court wrote this: “Since the applicants have been committed for trial in the High Court under session case No. 335 of 2025, it is my considered view that priority be given to hearing the main case other than bail applications”.

That is, almost word for word, a statement President Museveni has previously made in arguing against granting bail.

He said instead of granting suspects bail, energy should be put into giving them expedited trials. As CJ Owiny-Dollo prepares for retirement, his recent dismissal of pressure from lawyers on the issue of mandatory bail risks leaving one of his legacies as a man who, in the end, handed President Museveni a triumph over constitutional protections against the prolonged incarceration of citizens, who are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

The writer, Anthony Natif, is a team leader, Public Square | @Tony Natif