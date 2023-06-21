Balancing conservation, community well-being

Uganda, a country blessed with diverse and abundant wildlife, is also faced with the complex challenge of human-wildlife conflicts. As human populations expand and encroach upon natural habitats, interactions between humans and wildlife increase, leading to conflicts that threaten both community well-being and the conservation of precious wildlife species. Recognising the importance of finding sustainable solutions, government is actively working towards mitigating these conflicts and striking a balance between conservation efforts and the welfare of local communities.

Human-wildlife conflicts in Uganda manifest in various ways, including crop raiding by elephants, livestock predation by carnivores, destruction of property, and occasional attacks on humans. These enrage communities causing an uproar and attract retaliatory killings of wildlife by people who suffer losses. These conflicts not only result in economic losses for farmers and herders but also pose risks to human lives, often creating a negative perception of wildlife among affected communities. Several factors contribute to the escalation of human-wildlife conflicts in Uganda. Habitat loss and fragmentation due to expanding agricultural activities, infrastructure development, and urbanisation disrupt wildlife corridors and force animals to seek alternative resources within human settlements. These activities leave humans exposed to wildlife attacks owing to the fact that there cannot be harmony when one is destroying the habitat of the other.

Harmonious leaving between humans and wildlife is to live and let live; humans should live where they are and let animals live where they are, no one should invade the other. A simple example is areas like Bunyoro where forests have been cut down and communities now experience chimpanzee attacks more than ever before. Climate change exacerbates the problem, leading to scarcity of water and food resources for wildlife, which pushes animals outside protected areas to communities.

Over the years, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has implemented a range of strategies that emphasise the coexistence of humans and wildlife while ensuring community well-being and environmental conservation.Community engagement and education has been instrumental in creating awareness among local communities about wildlife behaviour and conflict mitigation techniques, among others.

Benefit sharing under the revenue sharing scheme where UWA gives 20 percent of park gate collections back to communities plus enterprise development for communities to have alternative livelihoods other than poaching has made communities appreciate the importance of wildlife conservation. These economic benefits of wildlife tourism fosters understanding and support for conservation efforts.

Installing effective physical barriers, such as beehive fences, electric fencing, animal deterrent trenches, use of community scouts, direct capture and translocation and thorny hedge rows, among others can protect crops and livestock from wildlife raids. UWA has implemented these measures to create a deterrent for wildlife while minimising the need for lethal control methods.

The adoption of modern technology like use of camera traps and drones, enables timely detection of wildlife presence near human settlements. Trained rapid response teams (problem animal capture units) in every conservation area are always ready for deployment, not only to deter wildlife and prevent conflicts before they escalate but also to rescue animals or humans.

Human-wildlife conflicts in Uganda present complex challenges that require a multidimensional approach. Through community engagement, education, alternative livelihoods, and collaborative efforts, Uganda is striving to find innovative and sustainable solutions.

By fostering coexistence between humans and wildlife while addressing the needs of local communities, Uganda can achieve a harmonious balance that ensures the long-term conservation of its unique wildlife and promotes the well-being of its people.

Mr Bashir Hangi is the Manager Communication and Public Relations, Uganda Wildlife Authority