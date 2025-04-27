Balancing consistency, adaptability

We have since established that maintaining consistency in leadership builds trust as we ensure that our actions align with what we preach.

However, while it is crucial that as effective leaders, we remain consistent in our actions, of equal importance is the fact that we can play the game of leadership well, so that we remain open to dialogues with those we lead to allow for creativity and innovation to flourish.

In addition, we also need to adapt to the changing environments in which we lead. This, in effect, requires that effective leaders leave room for changes in approaches and tactics. Most times, this requires that we balance consistency with adaptability because too much of the other can affect the equilibrium.

Consistency conveys professionalism, but not being adaptable to new trends may leave a leader operating in yesterday while today and tomorrow pass them by. On the other hand, too much adaptability may result in a lack of clarity of direction or about what the organisation is known for.

Therefore, effective leaders know that embracing their core values and personality while maintaining an open eye to what needs to be tweaked is key. I believe that it is easy for one to observe when there is a lack of balance, as some of the red flags tend to appear from time to time. For example, too much rigidity in actions from the leader may turn out to be a liability, especially if the team operates in a volatile environment that calls for innovation.

A leader who refuses to pivot when the necessity to do so arises because they want to be consistent in certain actions may be putting the organisation at great risk. On the other hand, although in today’s world adaptability is crucial, when there is too much adaptation, this can slow things down as teams may not have enough clarity about what needs to be done.

It follows, therefore, that a leader knowing when to use which tool is what helps the team to remain agile and take advantage of opportunities. It is this flexibility that allows team members to grow the wings that enable them to test new ground while staying within certain parameters. In the same way, maintaining foundational structures of one’s leadership is what allows one to be comfortable with ambiguity and use the guardrails of their style to navigate the leadership maze.

Balancing consistency and adaptability may take different forms. It could require adapting to new environments and, therefore, getting back to the drawing board. In such cases, the leader needs to ensure that the change process is managed well and that team members understand why they must let go of the old and embrace the new.

This equilibrium can also be maintained when the leader allows others to temporarily take charge while they learn the ropes. It may also require that baby steps be taken so that change can be introduced in a manner that aligns with the foundational principles and results in sustained success rather than reactionary survival.

It follows, therefore, that effective leaders need to find the sweet spot where they can balance their consistency that results in habits that make them the leaders they are while being adaptable both to those they lead and the environments they operate in. In my view, this ensures that their followers can continue to admire them for their consistency but also cherish their ability to adapt to changes both in and out of the organisation. Please tell me, in what ways do you ensure that you are consistent but remain adaptable to changes around you?



