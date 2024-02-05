Balancing convenience and privacy: A conversation on the use of technology













Technology

Technology offers the promise of advancement but what are the costs associated with an increasing prevalence in the use of different technological tools? While technology has simplified our lives, we have to think critically about balancing the convenience it offers over our privacy. As consumers of different services provided through technology, we usually take the easy choice of giving away our personal data. Most of us do not bother to read the long terms of use associated with using certain platforms.

Alot can arise from access to personal information collected through technology. Your personal data could be used to harm you financially, emotionally and mentally. If someone accessed your phone, they might be able to use your online banking application, if you ticked the “remember your password” check box. Some people share documents and pictures with personally identifiable information that can be used to locate and track them.

While you do not have to hide everything concerning your personal and professional life, one must be aware of the risks associated with access to their personal data. Therefore, organizations that collect and process personal data must also be cautious. The Uganda data protection laws, under most circumstances limit those collecting data, to collect it only for lawful purposes related to their functions or purpose.

In these premises, we should all care about who collects our data, how it is kept, managed and for how long it should be held. Personal data illegally accessed through digital platforms has been used to harm the owners of that information. For instance, hacked digital platforms have facilitated electronic financial fraud and have led to losses of billions of shillings due to data security breaches. There are several reports where people’s medical records were illegally accessed and used to harm their business, employment, and prospects of romance or marriage. Imagine if your medical records and credit information were accessed by people who do not wish you well? Can you remember the last time you read terms and conditions before you accessed a website or used a mobile phone application? It’s similar to how people acquire loans. Most people do not care about reading the terms. They never read the fine print. They often want to sign so that they can access the money. Only when banks have come to collect their money or foreclose on the security, do people remember that they signed and agreed to every aspect of the loan transaction. It does not have to get to that with your personal data.

Usually within the overly lengthy terms lies a carefully drafted ambiguous open ended clause that purports to authorize the owner of the application or related company to collect your data. Such a clause usually even allows them to share that information with third parties. While such clauses can be legally challenged, we ought to decline such generous and blanket “authorizations.”

In some scenarios, it is not even a choice. Users are required to accept sharing their data, without which, they wouldn’t be granted access to the application. This is almost equivalent to forcing someone to accept your terms. Such coercion takes away the autonomy of the individual and eliminates meaningful consent from the collection of the data. There is a power imbalance, when consumers are forced to accept the terms as a condition precedent before accessing the platform. Consent must be freely given.

This is why the conversation around data privacy has been framed around consumer protection. Michiel Rhoen, an information analyst, states that Consumer protection enforcement is a suitable approach to enforcement of privacy and data protection violations because it best addresses the power imbalances associated with data collection and processing.

Professor William McGeveran, a leading authority on privacy, has said that consumer protection law safeguards individual rights in the larger context of commercial transactions. Therefore consumers and users of these platforms should think critically about this issue. Always ask yourself: Why is your personal data being collected? Is it necessary for the purposes for which it is collected? For how long will it be kept? Can the person who collected the data share it with third parties? What happens if as a result of unlawful access to such data, I suffer financial loss or my medical records are accessed? These are vital questions we must have answers to.