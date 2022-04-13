Balancing stability and democracy for Africa’s economic transformation 

I am not unaware of the vast numbers of people who argue for democracy as a precondition for economic emancipation of societies. I am not one of them but I consider democracy as one of the most refined human attempts at perfecting state governance systems, so far – in its theoretical form at least. I am not aware of any situation of economic liberation of a country that can be attributed to democracy without ridiculous massaging of facts of history and current global affairs. I also consider economic emancipation as the most urgent need for African nations, ahead of democratic systems. Democracy is a good-to-have, a form of “self actualization”. This is because it is not possible for poor nations to fit the theoretical definitions of democracy in the first place. It works well for nations for which the basic economic goals have been attained. Africa is not there yet. The most urgent need for the continent is stability of nations.

Unfortunately, African nations are in disequilibrium concerning the above most urgent need of stability and the desire to run democratic governments, on its theoretical script. This desire is not without firm foundation. The agenda of democracy runs on the back of a determined global structure. This agenda has frequently yielded severe instability in the form uprisings, coups and other disruptive events within African economies. Ironically, even with common scenarios of pursuing democracy to extreme extents, no African nation is ranked that highly on achieving relevant goals so far. Of course the ranking is also not conducted on home ground. That aside, the poor ranking may be due to the reason that the foundations for democracy seem to set well in economic strength, which Africa lacks. Setting the foundations of democracy in poverty creates faults mainly in two parts.

Firstly, widespread poverty compromises the core tenets of democracy. Largely, the masses may be incapable of exercising free choice in deciding their leaders and making other relevant decisions. It requires intensive effort by leaders to motivate the populace into ability to exercise objective choices. Secondly, those who aspire for leadership must at the same time spread their focus, to near-thin levels, on the wide economic needs in such an environment – both for themselves and their electorates. As a result, pursuing democracy without a level of national wealth and an economically emancipated society can get complex. When some commentators highlight the issue of monetization of politics in African countries, they are pointing at the outcome of this underlying issue, even if it may not come out straight from their commentaries.

On the other hand, economic emancipation thrives in stable societies. These are the kinds of societies that motivate consistent investments and progressive capital accumulation. National stability strongly motivates people to risk their capital on enterprises in particular nations. That, done on massive scale, is what spirals into desired economic success of national proportions and that can spread beyond borders, expanding a nation’s sphere of economic influence. Election cycles that poke holes into reliability and stability of the business environment do a lot to deter economic progress. Political systems that spell uncertainty do just the same. Pasting democracy against a weak economic base simply achieves the above uncertainty. Even the level of financial resources required to sustain and practice the drill of democracy procedures in poor societies possibly returns a less than impressive margin on the politics-economics scale.

For a definition that would possibly already be obvious to many, the World Bank cites instability as the propensity of a government collapse either because of conflicts or rampant competition between various political parties. The uncertainties of pursuing democracy against a weak economic base are fertile ground for the above. Of course, even wealthy nations are not immune to instability, but theirs could be motivated by different drivers. In Africa, most of the instability has been driven by the gospel of finer governance systems. Unfortunately, in many instances the relevant scenarios have turned into rat-race cycles, causing repeated episodes of instability. It is possible that the underlying cause for this has been forcing a system designed for advanced spaces, into a poverty mold.

Some commentators often present a scenario where the alternative to democracy is anarchy. This should not have to be so. For the African situation, the democracy – anarchy comparison simply comes up because in many instances democracy is actually compared with what its very pursuit is causing in the first place. Africa should first search for what guarantees stability, as a priority, and adopt that. At a certain point, when the basic economic foundations are set, we may then upgrade accordingly to the democracy that we desire, should it still be deemed necessary.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant