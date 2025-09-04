Banking, like everything else, is evolving fast

When the banking industry first looked at small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it tried to fit them in with pre-existing classifications. The traditional approach was clinical spreadsheets, formal documentation, and predictable models that bore little resemblance to the vibrant economic reality of Uganda's entrepreneurs.

Access to credit is not the starting point, but a critical milestone in a much longer journey. Onboarding itself has become a transformative process.

For long, many potential entrepreneurs have been intimidated by traditional banking environments - bright lights, complex forms in English, and seemingly insurmountable bureaucratic barriers. Breaking down this initial barrier to adopting financial services is critical.

Mobile banking platforms have become game-changers, offering innovative solutions that begin with the most fundamental challenge - making financial services accessible. The industry has learnt to meet entrepreneurs where they are, whether through mobile platforms, local language support, or simplified onboarding processes that respect the individual's dignity and potential.

Advisory services have emerged as a critical component of this holistic approach. It's no longer enough to provide a loan and step back. Comprehensive support that includes financial literacy training, business planning, market linkage support, and ongoing mentorship is key. This approach recognises that financial success is about more than just accessing capital - it's about building sustainable business ecosystems.

Out of necessity and thanks to technology, Uganda's banking landscape has become increasingly personalised. The one-size-fits-all model is giving way to more empathetic, tailored financial solutions.

Strategic partnerships have become crucial in this comprehensive approach. Banks are collaborating with government programmes, development partners, and innovation hubs to create support ecosystems that go far beyond traditional lending. These partnerships help provide additional advisory services, market linkages, and specialised support for different business sectors.

The industry's segmentation has become far more sophisticated. Banks now examine the unique characteristics of each business. They understand that two businesses with identical financial metrics can have entirely different potential and needs.

The advisory journey doesn't end with initial support. The most progressive banks are now focusing on scaling strategies, helping successful small businesses graduate to larger enterprise levels. This might involve introducing them to corporate clients, providing more advanced financial planning, or supporting their expansion into new markets.

Technology plays a crucial role in this evolved approach. Digital Platforms should offer real-time financial tracking, savings motivation, and ongoing business support. These transform banking from a transactional experience to an ongoing partnership.

Staff training has evolved dramatically. Relationship managers are no longer just loan approvers, but strategic partners in an entrepreneur's journey. They are part financial advisor, part business coach, part community partner, equipped with the skills to provide holistic support.

This is the new vision of banking in Uganda. It is how the financial sector is helping to write the country's economic future, one business at a time - from onboarding to advisory, from first loan to business scaling.

The journey is far from complete, but the direction is clear. Uganda's banks must no longer be just financial institutions. They are catalysts of economic transformation, partners in entrepreneurial dreams –as they should be.

The writer, Laura Bahemuka, is the head of SME banking at PostBank Uganda.