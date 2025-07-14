Bayonets and boundaries: How Uganda was militarised

Uganda’s militarism did not begin with a coup. It began with a contract. The colonial pact between British administrators and local elites, especially in Buganda, was not a partnership of equals but a calculated convenience. The British lacked the manpower to rule directly, so they co-opted indigenous structures, enforcing control with rifles and royal seals. Through indirect rule, Britain governed Uganda by manipulating existing hierarchies. But they also planted a dangerous seed: militarised authority.

The earliest standing force under British rule, the King’s African Rifles (KAR), was not raised to defend Ugandans but to discipline them. This was evident in the suppression of early revolts, including those resisting colonial taxation and land alienation. The army became an instrument of internal control, not national protection. Crucially, the British adopted an ethnic recruitment policy.

Northern Ugandans—particularly Acholi, Langi, and West Nile communities, were seen as more “martial” and were heavily conscripted. This created a structural imbalance. While southern Uganda produced clerks, catechists, and chiefs, the north produced soldiers, a division that would later fracture the country.

Many of these conscripts fought in World War I and II, gaining combat experience under British command. Yet when the wars ended, these veterans returned to a society with few economic opportunities and no reintegration plan, leaving the military as one of the few viable livelihoods. Upon Independence in 1962, Uganda inherited a small and fragmented military, structured by colonialism but not yet politically weaponised.

For the first two years, the army remained largely peripheral to governance. However, in 1964, a mutiny at the Jinja barracks, echoing unrest in neighbouring East African armies, forced Obote to meet soldiers’ demands for higher pay and better conditions.

This moment, when civilian leadership bent to military pressure, was a turning point. Obote responded by expanding the army, promoting loyalists like Idi Amin, and gradually positioning the military as a pillar of his authority. By 1966, this culminated in the infamous Lubiri attack, marking the army’s full entry into Uganda’s political arena. The assault on the palace, carried out by Idi Amin’s troops, largely from northern Uganda—forced Kabaka Edward Muteesa II into exile in Britain.

The symbolism was seismic: the Kingdom of Buganda, once Britain’s gateway into the region, was forcibly dismantled by a national army acting as the president’s private militia. Muteesa, though trained at Sandhurst Military Academy, did not seek military retaliation. Instead, he waged a diplomatic and moral campaign.

His memoir, The Desecration of My Kingdom (1967), exposed the constitutional crisis and abuse of power that had engulfed Uganda. While there is no evidence he sought foreign military assistance, he did appeal to the British political class and public opinion, hoping that the Commonwealth would act to restore constitutional governance.

That appeal fell on deaf ears. Still, whispers of deeper intentions linger. Obote publicly accused Muteesa of stockpiling arms and plotting to bring in foreign troops, a claim that was never substantiated, but one that helped justify the full-scale military assault on the Lubiri. While no formal evidence confirms that Muteesa planned a foreign intervention, his elite military background, his wide diplomatic contacts, and Buganda's historical links to Britain gave weight to Obote's fears, real or constructed.

Muteesa himself, in The Desecration of My Kingdom, presented his strategy as diplomatic, not militaristic. Yet, in the fog of power struggles, perception often eclipses truth. Uganda did not recover. In 1971, Obote was overthrown by Amin, ushering in a reign of terror where the military became not just a tool of rule but its replacement.

The army expanded unchecked, political opponents were murdered, and public life was militarised. Soldiers became the face of government—and often its fist. When Amin was eventually ousted in 1979 through a Tanzanian-led intervention, hopes briefly flickered for a fresh start. But liberation came with complications.

While president Julius Nyerere’s forces were hailed as heroes, their continued presence in Uganda, intended to maintain order, soon became controversial. Tanzanian troops remained until 1981, helping to install the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF), a coalition of anti-Amin groups. It was under this new arrangement that Obote returned to power through the widely contested 1980 elections.

Many Ugandans, particularly in the central and western regions, viewed the outcome as fraudulent and Tanzanian-influenced. The perception of external manipulation and the deepening divisions within the UNLF fractured what little trust remained in post-Amin governance.

Disillusioned, Yoweri Museveni launched a military rebellion through his National Resistance Army (NRA), sparking yet another war.

L-R: Gen Kahinda Otafiire, Maj Robert Kabuura, Maj Koozi Tumusiime, Gen Yoweri Museveni, an unidentified judicial officer, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi and Sir Peter Allen (then Chief justice) during the 1986 swearing-in ceremony at Parliament. COURTESY PHOTO

By the time Museveni captured Kampala in 1986, Uganda had spent more than two decades under regimes defined by coups, assassinations, foreign-backed transitions, and internal rebellions.

The idea of the soldier as saviour had been reinforced again and again, while civilian politics lay in ruins. In the next essay, we examine how the logic of military loyalty, ethnic consolidation, and personal rule took deeper root. Ciao

The writer, Gertrude Kamya Othieno, is a Political Sociologist/Writer and Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science. [email protected]

