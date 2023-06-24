Bazukulu can invent the future

On Monday, President Museveni said he had returned to normal duties after recovering from the Covid-19 virus.

“With a confirmed clean bill of health, I am now able to get back to physical meetings, starting with Cabinet this afternoon,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Museveni had announced on June 8 that he had tested positive for Covid, and immediately his declaration that he had “some mild flu-like symptoms” worried many.

Truth to tell, many people I interacted with were anxious about his health, especially his Bazukulu (grandchildren).

These Bazukulu, young Ugandans largely born after 1986, have only known one Ugandan president: Mr Museveni.

He has been as constant as death and taxes, thereby creating an emotional connection with them through a constancy that they can’t live with but dare not live without.

Relatedly, due to this longevity, Museveni has inadvertently become a study of how the National Resistance Movement (NRM) revolution has been retarded to pre-revolutionary times.

This is because when he came to power, he was a Marxist in the mould of Mao Zedong, the Chinese communist revolutionary who was the founder of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and led China until his death in 1976.

However, when Mr Museveni abandoned Marxism in favour of neoliberal economic policies, even his own ideology was refashioned to suit the free market orthodoxy.

Indeed, according to Marxian theory, ideology is determined by structure as sure as ideological consciousness is determined by class as expressed by society’s material relationships. Thus, Mr Museveni’s ideology changed to make him less like Mao and more like Mao’s non-Marxist predecessor, Sun Yat-sen.

Sun Yat-sen also had a paternal relationship with the Chinese similar to the relationship Museveni shares with young Ugandans. The problem is that Sun Yat-sen belonged to a pre-revolutionary China in the same way Museveni now belongs to a pre-revolutionary Uganda; the Uganda before 1986.

That is why you hear many people saying that Museveni has become like the leaders he took up arms against.

This pre-revolutionary Museveni has inevitably led us to a pre-1986 Uganda, in 2023!

In the process, the conditions that sparked the 1986 revolution have re-emerged and the only thing stopping these conditions from erupting into armed insurrection or a coup is our paternalisation of Museveni.

After he has gone, though, Ugandans will feel that they’ve been set adrift with no moorings to anchor them to the constancy Museveni’s regime seemingly assured.

A feeling of being lost at sea will then sweep over the country and the chaos of the past will return. Ugandans have an unconscious fear of this unknown, especially Museveni’s fabled Bazukulu; this explains why they were especially anxious when Museveni took ill recently.

Still, there is a silver lining to this cloudy reality. And that is the Bazukulu’s inexperience.

To be sure, they never witnessed the chaos of the past and so if it returns, it will plunge them into orphaned times because their parent, Museveni, is no longer there to reassure and protect them.

As they become orphans, as it were, they will fight to survive and thrive. That’s because if there is no parent present to provide for them, especially with what they perceive to be Museveni’s love and security, these orphans have to try to find a way to make things happen on their own.

Thereupon, self-reliance will replace self-entitlement and paternalism will give way to an individualism which will redefine economic and social relations towards a better functioning society.

For individual worth shall bloom to ensure that the building blocks of tomorrow reflect the singular efforts of each and every Ugandan.