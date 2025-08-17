BBC’s Kacungira says clarity in English is key, not accent. Yes/no?

English pays bills for millions of professionals in and outside Uganda. It is also Uganda’s official language and how people speak and write it matters. Non-native English speakers always speak the language with what native speakers call an accent, by which they mean that the accent of their mother tongue creeps in and sometimes interferes with clarity. Many Baganda, for example, will say “li-move” when they actually mean “remove”. The Bakiga and Banyankore struggle with “collaborate” and they say “corraborate”, which is a non-existent word. The BBC’s Nancy Kacungira, who like many educated Ugandan professionals using English to earn a living, said in a recent Facebook post that “clarity is what actually matters” and advised her followers to “slow down” when speaking and “practice exaggerating your mouth movements because that will help with articulation”.

She went on: “You don’t need to change how you sound. You need to master how clearly you communicate.” Ms Kacungira is right to a certain extent. But her message seems to ignore the systemic bias part and glosses over a real-world contradiction. While clarity is important, perception and bias are powerful forces. And when it comes to industries such as broadcast journalism, accent often serves as a proxy for "neutrality", authority and accessibility. In Uganda, people looking to be hired as TV or radio presenters for English-language news outlets must have good accents. The hiring managers care about clarity, but they know that a presenter's nice accent will attract viewers/listeners. And the presenters with good accents are the same people who are often hired to do voice-overs.

Global broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CGTN, CNN, RT, TRT World, etc seldom, if ever, hire news anchors with broad accents even if those accents are very clear. If what Ms Kacungira said matters a lot, we would see a lot more linguistic diversity across global networks. But we do not. Global audiences (even local ones) tend to respond more favourably to certain accents, usually ones associated with power, education or prestige. Similarly, recruiters conflate accent with “polish” or “professionalism,” whether they admit it or not. We can talk about clarity, but let us not pretend the playing field is neutral. People tend to “trust” or “understand” accents that resemble American, British, Canadian or Australian ones.

I have watched the World Cup since 1986, and I find that people doing football commentaries are native speakers with accents that are invariably British. If clarity is all that matters, even Burundians, Kenyans, Indians, Nigerians and Ugandans can do these commentaries. It is worth mentioning that accents and clarity have a strong relationship. You cannot have a good accent when your clarity sucks. Clarity is a product of how words are pronounced, how fast they are spoken, intonation and rhythm — all of which are shaped by accent. If someone has a strong regional or foreign accent, even if they speak fluent English, their intonation or stress patterns might make it harder for listeners to follow.

The prize example is Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome. Some accents flatten or shift vowel sounds, drop consonants. In Uganda, we do not pronounce “charter”, “target”, “market” properly. That affects comprehension, especially in fast-paced environments such as broadcasting and public speaking. If you are consistently asked to repeat yourself, or if your audience is mentally working overtime to understand you, your accent is impacting clarity, even if unintentionally. So how do you achieve clarity and a decent accent? I would say: Do much more than what Ms Kacungira advises. Learn to enunciate words properly by listening to native speakers carefully. For people with Internet access, this is all too easy to do.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk



