Be open on oil production in Murchison Falls National Park

In a situation where political freedoms continue to be patronized through individual directives, it is doubtful whether oil extraction in Uganda will go on well without culminating into a curse.

The oil harvest envisaged, in accordance with the Basic Law, is held in trust by the Government on behalf of the People of Uganda.

It is a sparse natural resource calling for rational consultative management.

According to the latest state of the Environment Report published by NEMA, nearly all the oil wells are located in the Albertine Graben and that Graben accommodates 22 National Parks and Wildlife Reserves.

It is also the habitat for nearly 50 percent of all the existing endangered wildlife species in Uganda, including the globally threatened bird species.

Since it became public knowledge that Uganda has oil resources, the Government has been keeping the oil contracts a secret, in open defiance of Articles 244(1), 41 and 1 of the Constitution.

In Green-Watch and others Vs Attorney General (2009), even after the High Court’s issue of an order that the Applicants be allowed to access the said oil contracts, it took the Applicants 11 years before being allowed to look at some requisite oil contracts.

Under such circumstances, there is reason for one to smell a rat.

I was the Shadow Minister of Water and Environment during the 9th Parliament and Nema was always complaining about lack of resources to conduct dependable environment impact assessment programs.

There is therefore no proof that the Environment Impact Assessment programs conducted during the oil exploration period met the necessary standards of oil production.

Worst still, some of the oil fields are located within the Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s largest and oldest game reserve, gazetted in 1926, today hosting 76 mammal species and 451 bird species. I see a problem facing the Murchison Falls National Park and everything should be done to save it from extinction.

The planned extraction of oil from the ground at the time when forests and wetlands are grossly endangered, is a big threat to the environment. The forest cover in the country that used to constitute 23.8 percent in the 1990s, is declining to only 8.5 percent of the total land mass to-date. Wetland reclamation is also on the increase country-wide.

The current encroachment on Lwera Wetland in Kalungu District, through rampant rice growing and sand mining in open disregard of the Ramsar Convention under which it is protected, is a matter of public concern.

The Murchison Falls site in the Park is indeed one of the most attractive tourist places on Earth. It has a spectacular out-look, with wild sparkling waters that spray misty droplets which shoot into the open space to cause unprecedented mystical roars. That unique occurrence is found nowhere else in Africa, and Uganda should jealously guard it.

One of the most exciting areas of the Park is the stretch of the water point where Victoria Nile flows into Lake Albert-- that site is a blessing to Uganda and attracts unique bird species from all over Africa. The Goliath Herons, the great egrets, the shoebill stork and the African skimmer, are common place in that part of the park and every tourist would like to catch a glance at that glory.

Under the National oil and gas policy approved by Parliament in 2008, it was noted that oil and gas resources were to be developed without compromising the existence of environment protection and biodiversity. Are we abandoning that goal?

Oil experts and policy makers should be open to us on all matters related to oil production in Murchison Falls National Park. How many oil wells, for example, are located in Murchison falls National Park?

In his brilliant essay on, “Visit Uganda: the oilfield edition”, Elison Karuhanga through this paper (25.02.23) admits that a total of 426 oil wells exist in the Tilenga oil project, including Murchison Falls National Park.

In order to limit the overall footprint of the same project, Lawyer Karuhanga submits that, “the 426 oil-wells will be drilled on the basis of the 31 well-pads where crude-oil is separated from water and dust leading to the flow of liquefied petroleum gas”.

Under that level of uncertainty, the obstruction of the ecology of the Nile on which the Murchison Falls greatly depends, may not be avoided and where that happens, tourism (a renewable resource) would be at a great risk. We should stop that mischief from happening.