Be part of the fight against misinformation, disinformation

The world is grappling with many challenges, including misinformation and disinformation. Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information that is spread with or without the intention to deceive, while disinformation is false or inaccurate information that is spread intentionally.

Almost all of us encounter misleading information and sometimes have difficulty distinguishing what is true from false. Both misinformation and disinformation are prevalent on various communication platforms, especially mainstream and social media, and have become harmful in many ways.

Misinformation and disinformation are becoming major threats, partly due to the ease of generating and spreading information. The World Economic Forum, in its 2024 global risk report, declares misinformation and disinformation as the second biggest global risk after extreme weather.

Misinformation and disinformation do directly and indirectly impact grassroots and community initiatives, to national and multinational programmes. The impact of this global challenge was most felt during the Covid-19 pandemic, when there was a wave of fear, worry and panic, which led to vaccine avoidance, refusal to wear facemasks, and utilisation of medications with insignificant scientific data, ultimately causing deaths in Uganda and other parts of the world.

The same challenge was encountered during the Ebola outbreak in Uganda in 2022, when people reported deaths associated with the disease, yet they were a result of other causes.

The falsehoods are largely spread by those trusted in the community, including opinion leaders, political figures and social commentators who, by virtue of their positions, can be easily believed. One of the biggest challenges governments, non-government organisations and companies encounter during the implementation of programmes is false information. Without accurate and reliable sources of information, we cannot solve the world’s pressing challenges.

As the world becomes more connected and increasingly exposed to multiple sources of information, individuals need to be equipped with the tools and skills to navigate this complex environment and the challenges it presents. The fight against false information should be at all levels, from the community or grassroots level to the national level. It is, therefore, incumbent on not only those who face the burden of these challenges but all of us to devise means to address them.

Governments must explore reinforcing the integrity of the information space through implementing policies that promote transparency and accountability of information sources without compromising media pluralism and independence.

There is need for deliberate efforts from all players in the information space to build the capacity of those who convey information such as the media, to develop critical analytical skills that can ease fact-checking or spotting of false information and take an interest in countering the spread of misleading information.

Education has long been recognised as key to countering the spread of disinformation, and as such, educating the public would be help demystify falsehoods.

Investing in new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence solutions that can accurately detect various sources and types of false information can also help in this fight.

Governments, non-government organisations, private sector and researchers, among others, have a crucial role to play in developing and implementing strategies to curb the increasing threat of false information.

The writer, Richard Linga, is a communcation officer at Uganda Virus Research Institute, Target Malaria Uganda