Be vigilant about national security

In the face of the recent wave of terror attacks, I would like to reiterate that the duty to safe guard Uganda, its people and property falls not just on Government but all of us. The population is the first line of self guarding.

That police and other security apparatus should be out there looking to extinguish all fires that threaten national security. While that is true, the reality is that you and I are part of this security apparatus. They ought to be the eyes and ears of the formal security agencies.

This is the reason you hear of arrangements such as the neighbourhood watch. In Uganda in the past, we had a system called ‘Mayumba Kumi’, this evolved to Resistance Councils in the 80s/90s and that culminated into the current Local Councils. This is where national security starts winding up its way till it reaches the Apex – the National Security Council which is chaired by the head of state and commander in chief.

It ought to be a seamless chain of observing, sharing, reporting any sort of adverse activity that could turn into a security threat. For example, do you know your workers well? Do you keep documentation including copies of National IDs of your household, business and Farm workers when you hire them? Do you record their origin, last place of employment as well as next of kin?

The mere fact that one of the bomb victims in Komamboga, Emily Nyinaneza was buried in a public cemetery with no record or attendance of next of kin points to a serious loophole. How did this business employ the young lady, said to have worked in the area for over four years but have no record of a next of kin? Citizens must know that even a house-help must be documented.

Last year, there was a case of a house maid who run away from a crime in Masaka but quickly got a job in Kampala and went on to harm the child she was looking after in Kampala. The family never carried out the basic due diligence.

You are supposed to ask any new prospective worker about their previous employment or origin. Possibly take a reference, something like: Can I speak to the family you were working for recently?

If people come to you and straight away get employed, no question asked, nor IDs taken, no record of their next of kin, you are breaching the security of your family as well as national security. It is that simple.

The second aspect - actively get to know you neighbours and the people who live near and around you. If you are a Landlord/Lady, never rent out you property to people without asking questions and taking copies of documentation.

Both National & work IDs, a reference from a previous Tenancy, next of kin, place of employment, copy of a Bank Statement, all these documents or at least the ones a tenant can avail, ought to be copied and a record kept. An important question in this case would be; can I speak to your most recent landlord or family member if your prospective tenant is renting for the first time.

The third aspect in security consciousness – be observant! If anything, anyone, any situation looks out of normal, take note and report to Police. Memorize odd situations, faces, objects and report them. Remember Police photo fits of crime suspects are drawn from descriptions from eye witnesses or passersby. Don’t just go about your daily business as if you have no care in the world. From when you board that taxi on your way to work, or drive out of your gate, be vigilant and observant.

Who is sat next to you? Do they have suspicious luggage? Do they look nervous and sweaty in calm weather? You could be sitting next to a terror suspect with his/her bomb. Be alert .You are part of the national security apparatus and together, we can beat terrorism and crime or mitigate the occurrence.