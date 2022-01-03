Becoming a mature church

Fr Lazar Arasu SDB

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • These aspects enable an individual or organisation to succeed. A mature person or an organisation is an asset to themselves and their surrounding.

Maturity of an individual or an organisation is measured by commitment to a cause, sense of belonging, receiving and giving good mentorship to members and dependents, good teamwork, committed to a common plan, objective or goal, lots of hard work and good practice and performance.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.