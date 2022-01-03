Becoming a mature church

Maturity of an individual or an organisation is measured by commitment to a cause, sense of belonging, receiving and giving good mentorship to members and dependents, good teamwork, committed to a common plan, objective or goal, lots of hard work and good practice and performance.

These aspects enable an individual or organisation to succeed. A mature person or an organisation is an asset to themselves and their surrounding.

Maturity is a process and something that is to be worked for on a daily basis; it is a continuous process of renewal and growth.

It depends on setting realisable goals and pursuing them, working hard with determination, discipline, self-control, willing to make sacrifices, and being able to cope with many trials and temptations. Maturity also depends on listening to others, valuing others’ opinions, being optimistic, and being patient with oneself, others and different situations that might arise while pursuing a worthy cause. In the same way we desire our Church to be mature and become an asset to itself and the world. Now the Church is mature, its members should be mature—in faith and practice.

Church is more than 2000 years old; positively it has matured in time and history. It has surely contributed to the integral formation of its people and the world. But due to the challenges arising from modernity and changing times it needs to respond to the situations in a suitable manner. This calls for a continuous process of study, reflection and renewal.

The desired maturity should express itself at a given time and history. The Church’s faith, practices and its services should be of mature value. The aim of the Synod on Synodality (Meeting of World Bishops in 2023) is to see the see Church as a mature organisation serving the needs of our times; guiding people the way it did so down through the ages.

From the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis envisions a Church that is mature—guiding, dependable, and reliable and encompassing the spirit of those who feel part of it. Through the Synod on Synodality—meaning thinking and acting in one heart and soul which itself is an act of maturity, the Pope wants the Church to mature in dialogue and action. That is exactly the synod’s three major components: Communion, Participation and Mission.

As in any organisation, it is important that each member should be given the right roles according to one’s ability and grace. Failure of one to contribute or to deviate in one’s own whims and fancies the individual as well as the organisation is sure to fail or become weak. In the same way, members of the Church need to understand the common goal of the mission beyond one’s own individual desires and yearnings. This calls for sincere discernment of the spirit and humility in submitting oneself with the thought of common goal in mind.

Communion helps us to set our goals beyond our self-interest, it helps us to listen more and talk less—that is giving importance to others rather than yourself. Communion helps us to have self-control which keeps in check our thoughts, emotions and temper.

Participation helps us to be persistent—that is keeping temperance and perseverance. Good participation helps us to cooperate and respect the opinions and roles of other fellow travellers on our journey. Mature participation helps us to make sacrifices for common good and rejoices in the success of others as our own success and share in the joys and sorrows of every individual.

Hence, the three invitations of the Synod—Communion, Participation and Mission are geared to making the Church mature. The invitation is made to us as individuals and as a community. The synodal process of dialogue, discussing together and contributing as one body as small Christian communities, parishes, institutions, dioceses, episcopal confreres, nations and as continents will certainly make our Church to mature.

When the body of the Church matures, the individual members, the faithful will surely mature as good Christians and good citizens of the world.