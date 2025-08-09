Before the grey hair comes: Retirement planning is a must do

Is it the grey hair? They never tell you when it starts, but one day, you’ll drink coffee and complain about fuel prices, then spend the evening calculating how many goats you’d need to retire comfortably. Congratulations, you’ve entered retirement planning season, and the only cure is action (and maybe a little land in Mpigi).

Let’s begin with the African classic: real estate. Everyone from your grandmother to your boda boda rider believes land is wealth. And they’re not wrong. If you buy wisely, early and in the path of development, you can retire on rent without ever begging your children to send you “something small.” But real estate has mood swings. Building rentals is not for the faint-hearted.

You may survive the architect, only to be swallowed by the builder, plumber, tiler, and the guy who claims he supplies genuine steel but arrives on a boda with rusted pipes.

Still, well-managed rentals remain Uganda’s favourite retirement pillow. Next up: Treasury bonds. No KCCA, no cement, no tenants, no Nema. Just the sweet, slow drip of interest from Bank of Uganda. Fixed income at its finest. With inflation biting like a hungry termite, you’ll need bonds with higher yields, go long-term (10–15 years), reinvest wisely, and remember: BOU doesn’t default. Tenants might. Unit trusts are the newer kids on the investment block, but they’re worth your curiosity.

These collective investment schemes let you invest in a mixed basket of assets. You may not own a building, but your little Shs500,000 will be quietly hustling in stocks, treasury bills, and corporate bonds like a proper urban elite. And don’t forget the pension. It’s that monthly deduction you once hated but will later adore. Nssf is no longer just “those people who built a big building.”

It’s a source of passive income when your bones start reporting to gravity. If you’re in the informal sector, register voluntarily; future-you will say Webale, Apwoyo. But the real magic is in agro-processing, turning raw produce into higher-value products like peanut butter, dried fruits, herbal teas, or packaged spices.

With modest capital, retirees can tap into urban markets and even export channels. And unlike brick rentals, cassava doesn’t call you at 3am to complain about broken tiles. Just be sure to plan professionally, do soil testing, understand the market. With good management, this path can yield both profit and pride. Now let’s address the sneaky part of your retirement plan: your children.

Many Ugandans unknowingly invest in their children hoping for dividends in the form of monthly upkeep. While raising successful, responsible children is noble, banking your entire retirement on them is like using a charcoal stove to charge your smartphone. Risky. Educate them.

Empower them. But also invest independently. Nothing causes blood pressure like waiting for a WhatsApp message from your engineer son in Ottawa, who has blue-ticked you for three weeks while your landlord is threatening to throw out your mattress. One of the best Ugandan retirement planners? A diversified one. Have land. Have rentals. Have government paper (bonds).

Have a little unit trust sipping returns in the background. And yes, have a will. Inflation is not your friend. It eats silently. Today you earn Shs10m, tomorrow, a bunch of bananas costs 80,000. That’s why your investments must beat inflation. Treasury bonds and real estate (in good areas) have historically outpaced inflation.

Unit trusts give you a fighting chance. Cash in a bank account just surrenders. And remember, retirement is not the end. Plan to be mentally active: consult, mentor, write books, grow fruits. Whatever you do, don’t just sit and wait for death. Even death prefers to come after someone who’s still busy.

The writer, Michael Jjingo, is the general manager commercial banking at Centenary bank.