Before the last tree falls: Terego needs you now

Terego District, once lush and vibrant, now faces a looming environmental crisis. The forests are vanishing, the streams are drying, and the soil that once sustained life is turning barren.

This is a respectful yet urgent appeal to Terego’s civic, political, religious, and community leaders, those with the power to inspire change. If we do not act now, the land we call home may soon be beyond saving.

For years, tobacco sustained Terego’s economy, funding education and livelihoods. But its hidden cost was devastating, forests were cleared, soils eroded, and the climate grew unstable. What once brought prosperity has now left the land scarred and struggling to recover. The future of Terego will be shaped not in distant boardrooms, but in local councils, churches, mosques, and village assemblies. Leadership must rise to the occasion. Our leaders need to move beyond speeches to practical action, enacting and enforcing laws that protect forests and wetlands, ban destructive bush burning, and ensure responsible waste management. Environmental by-laws must be enforced in communities, not left to gather dust in offices.

Laws alone cannot save the environment; people must understand its importance. Leaders should educate and mobilise communities through meetings, schools, and radio programmes, inspiring initiatives like parish tree-planting days where children grow up seeing trees as life, not firewood. Leaders should champion climate-smart agriculture, training farmers in sustainable practices like planting trees, using organic manure, conserving soil, and employing solar-powered irrigation to maintain food security while protecting the environment.

Another urgent step is reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal, the main drivers of deforestation. Expanding access to affordable electricity and promoting energy-saving stoves like the Rocket Lorena can significantly cut tree cutting. Clean energy is essential for Terego’s survival. No conservation effort can succeed without the active participation of women and youth. Women safeguard the household environment, and youth are the torchbearers of the future. Including their voices in natural resource decisions is essential, as true sustainability requires every member of society to become a guardian of the land.

True leadership is shown through results, not promises. Terego’s leaders must ensure accountability and invest in the environment, empowering officers with the resources they need. Local councils should push for increased funding for forestry and environmental programmes, making conservation a priority in the district’s development plans.

Leaders must ensure that every development project, be it a road, school, or factory, meets environmental standards. Transparency and community involvement should guide all decisions, as only honesty, collaboration, and courage can help Terego reverse its decline. Environmental conservation is not just about trees or soil, it is about dignity, health, and hope. The choices made today will decide whether Terego remains a land of opportunity or becomes a story of regret. Change is possible when leaders, communities, and institutions work together in unity.

Let us therefore rise together to heal the wounds of our land. Let the leaders lead with conviction, the youth act with passion, and the communities unite with purpose. The environment is not a separate world, it is our home, our economy, and our future. If we protect it, it will protect us. But if we destroy it, we destroy ourselves. The time for hesitation has passed. The time for action is now.





Mr Ezadri Michael Onyafia

MBA Student, Makerere University Business School



