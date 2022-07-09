Besigye must change tactics, deploy children

In the past few weeks, four-time presidential candidate and People’s Front for Transition pressure group principal, Dr. Warren Kizza Besigye, has urged Ugandans against being afraid of jail time when fighting to end the country’s presumed unfreedom.

Besigye made this urging outside court following his release on bail, adding that if Ugandans join him and speak with a single voice, they shall register a singular blow against the regime of President Museveni.

Besides, he added, police will not be able to arrest everyone.

“If we all agree here and march to the police and say, we are here, arrest us, we are not even going to apply for bail just take us to prison. What can they do?” Besigye said.

“If another 5,000 people come and the other day 10,000 come, who will they arrest and where will they put us? Let us not be intimidated by prison,” he stressed.

Besigye argued that Museveni’s regime asks Ugandans to tighten their belts on the one hand and squanders billions on the other as Ugandans sink deeper in the raging seas of poverty.

“This is our country; we must fight until everyone is free. You cannot tell teachers to be patient when you are buying vehicles worth a billion plus...the State House alone is taking Shs 2 billion per day…,” Besigye decried.

He said that enough is enough, Ugandans must draw a line in the sand and take a stand against such abuse of authority. This Besigyean call to arms is reasonable and reasoned. However, I believe, it is a little unimaginative.

Possibly Besigye could borrow ideas from the civil rights movement of the 1960s, in America.

Toward the end of April 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was in a similar situation to Besigye’s in Birmingham, Alabama.

With diminished support and fewer volunteers, his civil rights campaign to end segregationist policies was facing unblinking defeat in the eye.

However, when King hit upon an unorthodox plan to recruit black children to march in the campaign, the civil rights movement reversed itself, reinvigorating the fight for racial equality. This became known as the Children’s Crusade.

“The number of adults who were willing to volunteer, to get arrested, had steadily dwindled those last two weeks of April and it looked like the movement was about to fall apart,” says one observer.

Then the plan was hatched to place children on the streets, even as the Birmingham police were waiting to arrest them.

Still, the sight of children peacefully protesting reinvented the Birmingham movement.

As the young demonstrators were filmed getting arrested and hosed down by the Birmingham police, it caused national outrage. More than 2,000 children were reportedly arrested during the days-long protest.

This changed the game and the rest, as they say, is history. Besigye should be willing to offer such intellectual daring to the cause.

ALSO READ: Besigye’s relentlessness deserves our attention

Our children are suffering as their providers, our parents, are left penniless and powerless in the face of an increasingly incompetent government.

This means the children are already part of the power calculus in the liberation movement, whether they like it or not. They are essentially conscript forces which have not yet been deployed.

Besigye has tried everything else and everything else has failed. Now is the time for bold thinking and Besigye is the man who can pull this off in view of his willingness to risk his hide for change.

It is thus essential that he goes where no activist has gone before him as government has gone where no Ugandan government has gone before it by perpetrating such an intolerable state of affairs.