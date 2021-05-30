Beti Kamya and philosophy of the pig

By Alan Tacca More by this Author

Last Sunday, on our behalf as the mass of Ugandans, I openly admitted that we are idiots. Those who have power and those who are near power understand this and appropriately treat us as idiots.

Having e-mailed the Sunday article to Sunday Monitor on the preceding Wednesday, I listened to Ms Olive Beti Kamya at a Saturday Top Radio talk show with the idiot thing reverberating in my head.

Ms Kamya can talk. She is also smart. She is calm. And she did not disappoint. Everything she said at the show was composed on the assumption that her audience, Ugandans, were idiots.

I will focus on her remarks about government borrowing, government extravagance and Uganda’s gross socio-economic inequality, if only because she seems to parrot the same weird argument wherever her radio station journeys (as an NRM propaganda volunteer?) lead her to a microphone.

She articulates the position that people should not take the government to task for taxing and borrowing too much, and spending too much on things like infrastructure, or on too many big government jobs, including ministers and an oversized Parliament.

She says that these features of NRM rule are all right because the money involved stays in the country and the privileged people pass it around to the other citizens who sell them foodstuff, clothes, cars, fuel, cement and so on, as well as those who work or slave for them; people who build or clean their mansions and polish their boots.

Why then do people of Beti Kamya’s ilk strive so hard, often betraying their long-standing professed ideals, so that they may join the privileged lot? If the nature of wealth is to flow down to the other citizens, why are the Kamyas not content to remain among the ‘other’ citizens?

Alternatively, why doesn’t Kamya work as a government minister but swap salaries with her maid or an army captain?

Agreed, of course, earnings by bigwigs flow to other citizens; but income (into) the bigwigs’ pockets is constantly extracted from other citizens. Woven everywhere are tax bleeders laid by the State.

The exact nature and the sheer complexity of this dynamic process probably challenge even trained economists. But because we, the mass of Ugandans, are idiots, people like Kamya can lecture us that it does not matter at all when the government spends without a sense of proportion, or without regard for honest invoicing, which implies that all the talk against corruption is lip service.

What Kamya is defending is the NRM’s philosophy of the pig. Espousing that philosophy gives her the audacity to say, that when borrowing, the only consideration should be our capacity to repay!

Her spell as a government minister has already made her insensitive to the pain of the ‘other’ citizens, on whose shoulders the burden to repay ultimately sits.

Earlier, at the talk show, Kamya had judged very harshly former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s management of Parliament. But Parliament has been degraded less by Kadaga’s incompetence than by an Executive determined to use the bloated House as a tool for preventing the criminalisation of Executive excesses, even if it means bribing or physically beating up the legislators to make them comply.

Having completely failed as the minister for Kampala, and also failed to transform Lands, Kamya should already understand the constraints of working under an ideologically and morally bankrupt regime. If she doesn’t, observing the performance of the new Speaker and the integrity of Parliament over the next five years may be an enlightening enterprise.

