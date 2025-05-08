Better a cunning leader than a devouring fool

The political season is upon us again, and if history is any guide, we are in for another round of carefully choreographed performances. Soon, our streets will be plastered with smiling faces promising everything under the sun; from paved roads to world peace. These candidates will suddenly develop an intense interest in our problems, at least until the votes are counted. Then, like clockwork, their promises will fade into excuses about "budget constraints" and "unforeseen challenges.

As the campaign season ramps up, we will be treated to the usual rotating cast of political archetypes, each more predictable than the last. They come bearing polished slogans and focus-grouped smiles, but beneath the performance, the script never changes. Take the populist, that fiery champion of the "common people." They thunder against elites and institutions, positioning themselves as the lone voice of truth in a corrupt system. But watch closely, their outrage is often a cover.

Many populists rage against the machine only to become its most cunning operators, exploiting the very grievances they claim to fight. Their greatest trick? Convincing voters that anger equals change. Do not forget the dynasty candidate, whose greatest qualification is a famous last name. They inherit networks, donors, and voter loyalty by accident of birth, mistaking lineage for leadership.

Their campaigns are heavy on nostalgia ("My father/mother/uncle once said…") and light on original ideas. They might lack vision, charisma, or even basic competence, but it does not matter; their brand is their birthright. For them, public office is not a responsibility; it is an heirloom. And of course, the outsider, the self-styled rebel who vows to "shake up the system." They campaign as if politics were a morality play, with themselves as the hero and every incumbent as a villain.

But once elected, something curious happens; the outsider becomes an insider. Their transformation is so routine it is almost ritual; the idealistic crusader who arrives to slay dragons and ends up wearing their scales. These characters are not just flaws in the system; they are the system. But since we must choose someone, we might as well pick the least terrible option; leaders who understand that hospitals should have medicine, schools should have teachers, and streets should be safe. These should not be radical demands, yet in today’s political climate, they feel like asking for the moon. We have all heard the old joke: How do you know when a politician is lying? Their lips are moving. But beneath the cynicism lies a painful truth; we have seen what real leadership looks like, and it is nothing like what we usually get.

Consider the late Pope Francis, a man who did not just preach about helping others but actually did it in meaningful ways. While most politicians were busy turning public funds into private jets, he was quietly funding job training programmes for at-risk youth. The contrast could not be starker. On one side, we have leaders who treat public office as a personal ATM. On the other, rare individuals who understand that power should lift people up rather than line pockets. We may never find perfect candidates, but we can certainly do better than the usual parade of self-serving opportunists. At the very least, we should demand leaders who grasp the difference between public service and personal enrichment. Leaders who view governance as problem-solving rather than profit-taking.

Leaders who remember they work for us, not the other way around. In the end, elections come down to a simple choice: Do we want leaders who take, or leaders who; even if only out of self-interest give? The wolves will always be among us. Our job is to pick the ones clever enough to realise that a well-tended flock produces more wool than a slaughtered one. I know this is a cynic and an uninspiring standard, but in today’s political reality, it might be the most pragmatic one we have got.



