Beware of existing gender backlash

On March 8, the world celebrates the International Women’s Day (IWD), a time for many to look back and take stock of the progress registered in pursuit of women’s rights, equality and gender justice.



This year, the day was celebrated under the theme: “Invest in women: Accelerate progress”. In Uganda, the theme has been closely adapted to accelerating gender equality through women’s economic empowerment. The theme acknowledges that the fight for women’s rights is indeed a story of progress in rights to education, challenging gender stereotypes, breaking into public world of work and political participation, and importantly legal progress that saw articulation of women’s rights as human rights and women as humans with an equal worth with men.

Both the progress and the global investment in women to accelerate it, is commendable. Nonetheless, as we route towards investing in women and accelerating progress, there is a wave of resistance, seemingly subtle, that seems to be pushing back feminist gains that we need to be aware of.

In a recent study on Understanding Gender Backlash: Southern Perspectives, published with the Institute of Development Studies in the UK, Prof Josephine Ahikire, and I took stock of the women’s rights movement work in Uganda and observed patterns of opposition towards gender equality where certain egalitarian and inclusive policy reforms have been postponed, stripped of clauses that question patriarchal power, watered down, bureaucratically frustrated, or rejected.

There are also cases where gender policies exist but are hardly implemented. We have since conceptualised this wave as backlash against gender justice. Backlash can be defined as intentional, coordinated, funded and sustained actions by specific actors who are opposed to gender justice, equality, and women’s equal rights or negative reactions against women’s rights gains, whether these are real or imagined.

These actions often have the intent of rolling back the gains that the global women’s movement has achieved overtime. For example, the moral panic in society that comes with women’s achievement, labeling women as wanting to ‘sit on men’ is backlash. It is backlash when women’s rights movement is blamed for the plight of the boychild or of all the ills in society because women have progressed into public domain.

It is backlash when gender equity laws are passed and followed by non-budgetary allocations and thus not implemented at all, as we have seen with the case of Domestic Violence Act 2010.

It is outright backlash when gender reforms are trivialised, mocked and laughed at as we recently saw in the debate on consent clause in the Sexual Offences Bill, 2019. We are equally reminded of the sexist humour that gripped Parliament as one of the male MPs said “Rt Hon Speaker, when I look at you and the honourable ladies in this House, there is no reason for a man to run after a man for sex. There is nothing so good and so sweet as a woman for a man.”

Normalising the demeaning portrayal and casual sexualisation reinforces a patriarchal culture that perpetuates predatory violence. This laughter trivialises serious issues and dismisses those raising them as unworthy of attention.

In his speech towards this year’s IWD, Antonio Guterres, the UN general secretary, said progress in women’s rights is under threat, in particular of the millennia of male domination and legacies of patriarchy that continue to shape society. It is, therefore, common knowledge that unless we identify the potholes, blockades and threats to women’s progress on the gender justice journey, it might be inconceivable to imagine acceleration to gender equality.

The catch phrase for this year needs to first unravel the global backlash that threatens women’s progress. Only then shall we be able to accelerate towards sustainable gender equitable societies.