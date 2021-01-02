Beware: The fake revolutionary!

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

The anatomy of political struggle has partly mutated from an all-consuming animal to a self-consuming fire.

Why?

Simply because we live in an age in which courage has been digitised.

Thus “liberation” has become a bird of passage which tweets through our fingers, instead of through its beak.

This virtual army of ‘strugglists’ is what retards any hope of change.

In the past, such ‘strugglists’ were derisively labelled “armchair revolutionaries”.

Today, they’re elegantly called “keyboard warriors”.

Both names betray their low value in any “struggle”.

You know them, I’m sure. They’re the kind who “take a stand” by posting on social media.

This, they believe, puts them shoulder-to-shoulder with others who have taken a stand in the past, viz Sankara, Mother Teresa, Gandhi etc...

This group makes the rich and powerful laugh; as it unwittingly keeps them in power by mistaking its own inaction for action.

Fire a shot in the air and this groups’ shared tail will be thrust firmly between its collective legs.

Then it will run back to its social media handle to describe “how I survived death”; amid a harvest of likes and retweets.

Then there’s the group in the diaspora, usually based in the US or UK. These instruct us to “rise up and prepare to die”, from the safety of London or Washington.

They know that if war broke out in Uganda, they’d be unmolested.

Instead of returning to join the growing body count, they want us to take their place.

So as to die for what they believe in! This second group is not only cowardly, but a miserable lot.

As we all know, their lives away from beautiful Uganda must be unpleasant.

That’s why they want us to destroy Uganda through war. Then we can give them company, in their misery.

Finally, there’s the apolitical revolutionary.

These want to use their creative talents to impact the world in ways that shall make their hard work a reference point to all those who wish to lead in any field.

Politics, to them, is simply the 800-pound gorilla in the room.

It has little or no bearing on who they shall become, but they can’t avoid it either.

In the manner in which Einstein’s genius was used to create a New World Order during World War Two, this last group will shape the vanguard of genuine progress.

They will do so, with or without Robert Kyagulanyi or Yoweri Museveni.

They realise that, in the words of Buckminster Fuller, “To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”



That’s why they do not expend any grey cells on how to defeat Museveni when they can use the same energy to discover how to make him irrelevant to the processes of democracy.

This group is quietly heroic. Never suffering from the delusions of grandeur the armchair revolutionaries are beset by.

It recognises the cost of change will be found only in the value of the change sought.

Aspirational they are, inspirational they shall become, especially when we all accept that politics will not save us; we must save politics.

This may be done by selecting our leaders carefully. Or by deselecting them whenever they prove to be careless choices.

If that fails, there is the undesirable realisation that “a revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidery; it cannot be so refined, so leisurely and gentle, so temperate, kind, courteous, restrained and magnanimous. A revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.”

Happy New Year!!

Mr Matogo is the managing editor of Fasihi Magazine.

mugashop74@gmail.com