Beware what you say on phone; govt spies may be listening

Now that the military has made everything public, let’s talk about it. On March 7, a very senior lawyer in Kampala sent me a message: “Buddy, are you okay?” He also sent me the tweet on X by the now acting Defence spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi. The tweet had a recorded telephone conversation between me and my close friend and home boy, Dr Patrick Wakida, who recently left the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to contest for the Kabweri County parliamentary seat. I listened to the nearly five-minute audio. It was genuine. And harmless too. Patrick did call me on November 11, 2024. It was not a WhatsApp call. No sir. It was a regular call on my MTN line.

We talked about a recent event in Kibuku, Bugwere, where, in the presence of President Museveni, he’d been formally presented to the people as an NRM member. I said I was happy for him and that I’d been to his home to bid goodbye to his little boy before departing for the United States. A very basic, banal conversation; but Col Magezi, who’s actually a nice fellow, seemed determined to make a mountain out of a mole hill.

Brewing a storm in a teacup! What surprised me wasn’t that the conversation had been recorded. No, thank you. Over the years, my crusading has been a double-edged sword: I’ve made very good friends, and apparently, also some bitter, really bitter enemies, all of them invisible. So, I keep getting surprises from both sides. On the good side, three intelligence operatives, separately, came to me and briefed me... long ago, so I knew my phones were tapped. In fact, human rights activist, Nana Annette Namata will tell you that whenever she called me, we’d first begin with “sending greetings” to “our friends” the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Internal Security Organisation (ISO), police, and whoever else, because we knew they were listening. And we’d happily chuckle about it all. My idea was that the spy agencies use this information for their own intelligence briefings. I didn’t think they would make a conversation public. No hard feelings though! I’m cool. Some history. In July 2019, my sister, Dr Rose Gawaya, bless her soul, came to me, greatly disturbed. She’d just had a conversation with an important officer at CMI, as it then was. “Your brother will eventually make a mistake,” he said.

“Just one mistake. And when that happens, we’ll get him...and he’ll never leave jail.” He assured her they’d compiled a comprehensive dossier on me, and it was just a matter of time. By then, I’d spent nearly two years spurring with CMI and ISO in the High Court, challenging the detention without trial and the torture of dozens of people of Rwandan origin. At that time, Uganda and Rwanda were at loggerheads, and to the Ugandan government, my actions amounted to betrayal of my country. They were convinced I was spying for Rwanda; all they needed was evidence so they could arraign me in military court. I later learnt that every meeting I’d held with families of the detainees had been under ISO surveillance, especially those where certain two Rwandan nationals (the military knows them), whom the Ugandan government particularly disliked, were in attendance. Complete waste of time. As a criminal defence attorney, I never say, write, or do anything without analysing each and every possible way those who don’t like me could use it against me in a court of law. It’s in my DNA. If it ain’t safe, that’s where I cut the cake! I, therefore, ignored the CMI warning.

In 2020 or 2021, I received a call from an ISO operative I knew. Told me she’d been deployed to my village to compile a dossier about me. She gave me a chance to tell her anything I didn’t want reported, and she’d faithfully withhold it. I said I had nothing to hide. In late February or early March 2024, I smiled when I noticed that some of the information in the dossier was extensively used in a hostile article that the military had authored about me on social media, in response to my critique of the Uganda military. If you’re in the public space, beware of what you say on the phone; the government spies are listening.

The writer, Gawaya Tegulle, is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.