Beyond mental health hashtags

Last weekend, social media was awash with messages of solidarity under hashtags such as #mentalhealth, #mentalhealthmatters and #mentalhealthawareness, among others. This followed the death of John Babirukamu, one of Uganda’s finest ICT specialists and digital marketers. It was reported that the deceased booked into a high-end apartment block where he died by suicide on Friday, May 30. People who were close to John have since eulogised him as a compassionate, kind, and social person who laughed heartily and that they had not seen any indications of him at one point taking his own life.

Just last month, a close friend of mine buried a workmate whose body was discovered many days later in a room he had rented away from his family home. Another friend recently walked out of his matrimonial home after it became unbearable for him to continue staying there.

Even with attempts for him to seek help from people he thought would help him before he walked out, none of them believed him. I built my case with really strong sustained evidence to convince him out of a sham marriage. For someone who is a staunch Christian, it was an abomination for him to do that.

Unlike him, many men are stuck in distressed relationships and marriages because they fear disappointing those around them. The aforementioned cases are just a few that represent hundreds of thousands of men suffering in silence. The global suicide rate is over twice as high among men than women, with 58 percent dying before the age of 50 years, according to the International Association for Suicide Prevention. The World Health Organisation reports that 77 percent of global suicide cases occur in low and middle-income countries. While women face similar challenges, societal judgment and responses differ. Why? Because men, right from our childhood, we are discouraged by everyone from seeking help due to societal standards of masculinity. When they are experiencing emotional difficulties, boys and men are often reminded to man up and fight on as strong and independent beings.

In the course of my duty last month, I had a disagreement with some workmates over something I thought was unfair. When I stood up for myself, I was gas-lighted and called a “cissy”. That’s it! When men express vulnerability, it is seen as a weakness. The same society is quick to write beautiful eulogies and hashtags when a man like John commits suicide.

Men are also less likely than women to have strong social support networks, which makes us feel alone and lonely. In 2015, just a few years after I graduated from campus, I started a WhatsApp group of 20 close male friends who had similar challenges like I did; fresh from campus, in our mid-20s, and unemployed or underemployed. We were experiencing our own stresses due to societal expectations of masculinity, which included pressure to fit into traditional gender roles of adult males, succeed professionally, and support our families. The feelings of inadequacy, shame, and hopelessness were staring in our faces each day we woke up thinking we were unable to live up to these societal standards.

We would occasionally meet to discuss issues as young male adults. Soon, the communities started looking at us with suspicion of a criminal gang. Long story short, we kept our WhatsApp group active and it is now our run-to platform where we discuss challenges and find solutions together. While similar groups were started after ours, most of them died unceremoniously, partly because a men-only grouping is still considered weird.

Some of us have also gone through trauma such as being abused physically or sexually, and being abandoned or neglected as boys, which we end up living with in our adult lives. So, before judging a man even in his death, it would be kind enough to intentionally understand his journey. Prior to John’s death, he reportedly posted in his family WhatsApp group: “I apologise for being an inconvenience in death as I was in life.” It is possible that there was a trauma he was battling but thought no one could understand him, based on past experiences.

Addressing mental health among men goes beyond reactionary or periodical hashtags. Let’s walk the talk. We need to reduce stigma surrounding mental health, promote help-seeking behaviours, and provide accessible, affordable and culturally sensitive mental health services in supportive environments where men feel comfortable seeking help when they need it. Above all, let’s be kind and empathetic to one another. May John Babirukamu’s soul rest in eternal peace.