Beyond the tax bills contentions

It’s been decades since Winston Churchill declared, “for a nation to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle”. This quote has resounded so much it’s become a cliché.

Yet somehow, in the mists of complex fiscal structures, we seem to derive no value from it; hold it in deep contempt, or just purely ignore him.

The concept of tax, as the highly revered Albert Einstein said of income tax, is a difficult thing to understand. Perhaps Albert, a no mere mortal, was being melodramatic.

Perhaps there’s a depth to Albert’s version of ‘difficulty’; a reference to much less the theoretical designs, and more so, the human variables like motives, decisions, insight, choices.

Well, a lot can be argued about the theoretical physicist’s layered meaning, but what’s surely a fact, is that civilizations have groaned and agonized about taxes through the ages.

So earlier in the month, when the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development read out the proposed amendments of the Tax Bills on the Floor of the 11th Parliament, the ensuing debates lurched the Members into a fiery din. The weight of the ‘defensive machination’ hung like an oppressive power gray cloud.

The amendments were on; Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Excise Duty, Tax Procedures Code, The Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance Tax in Matters, Lotteries and Gaming.

The reforms attempted to implement the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy, aimed at incentivizing investment; whilst increasing revenue collection to at least Shs16 for every Shs100 made by the country. MoFED itself had fixed the achievable target of increasing the ratio by 0.5 percent per year over the five years since the DRMS launch.

For a fact, the treasury balks under the weight of its own expectations – the hope of raising the projected budget, Shs49.988.7 trillion, in the Financial Year 2023/24. The National Budget Framework Paper FY 2023/24 predicted an ambitious economic growth rate of 5.3 percent.

In the same breath, the domestic revenue projection is still a paltry 28.831 trillion, 13.8 percent of the GDP. 93 percent of domestic revenue is anticipated to be obtained from tax revenues. We’ve thus far failed woefully at budget cuts and austerity interventions.

Experts have predicted a reduction in concessional loans, in spite of the treasury hoping to raise Shs 3.078 trillion from them, as project loans. All these could build up to an anti-climactic implosion -

And the government is wary of this. More so, under unprecedented pressures to keep its end of the bargain in its social-fiscal responsibility. The domestic revenue base must grow, agreed. But at what moral cost? This was the point when legislators split hairs.

Emotional upshoots went up like poked party balloons on the issue of taxing children and adult diapers. Kampala Central Division Member of Parliament Muhammed Nsereko’s foreboding argument against taxing global tech corps, as a potential hindrance to the seamless integration of Ugandans into the internet of things, left a haunting aftertaste.

Perhaps this is the ‘difficulty’ Einstein warned of. The Legislators’ intentions are pure, but the cognitive insights and decisions, split. One question lingers; what lies beyond the tax bills contentions? A horde of nationals who believe they are being taxed beyond what they owe. And perhaps, this is the point where we could reframe our actions – the overarching narrative.

Over a month ago, a Member of Parliament invoked rule 54(1) of the Rules of Procedure and made a statement on the Floor of Parliament on the outstanding Gold Exports Tax arrears. They’d been a boycott by the Gold Refiners, Exporters, and Dealer Association of Uganda, an impasse with URA and a loophole found in the Mineral’s Act 2003.

To resolve this, a new Minerals and Mining Act 2022 was enforced, However, approximations say the outstanding Gold Tax Arrears is between 350 to 500 billion shillings.

In principle, this is perhaps the ‘silver bullet’ – the resident loopholes in the tax system which is allowing highly profitable enterprises to exist under the radar of appropriate tax.

In lieu of burdening the individual, we need to review the exemptions, breaks and holidays afforded these profiteering enterprises.

The legislators ought to be vigilant; examining the laws for loopholes in the tax system. Otherwise, we remain men standing in a bucket trying to lift ourselves up by the handle.