Bioscience tech could spur Africa’s transformation

The tension between embracing technological advancement and addressing public concerns has presented one of the most significant policy challenges for governments in Africa today.

As the senior programme officer for legal and policy on biosafety issues at the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD, I have dedicated the past decade to supporting African Union member states in establishing robust biosafety regulatory frameworks.

My work has revolved around facilitating the safe use of modern biotechnology in agriculture and health, with a strong emphasis on capacity building for environmental and biosafety regulators across the continent.

I have had the privilege of contributing to the drafting of regulations and policy frameworks that promote the adoption of emerging technologies. My role extends to supporting member states in international negotiations on biodiversity and genetic resources, ensuring that our continent’s voice is heard in global discussions. One of my proudest achievements has been spearheading the development of e-learning modules on biosafety, which are now vital training tools for African biosafety regulators.

However, we face a pressing challenge. For example, the story of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has often been shrouded in fear and misunderstanding.

Many perceive GMOs as threats rather than opportunities. As we are stuck on whether or not to adopt GMOs, many other technologies such asgenome editing are knocking at our doors. This narrative has persisted for over decades, leading to societal apprehension surrounding biotechnology. What if we could reframe this story? Instead of focusing on fear, we could highlight the potential of GMOs to create jobs, enhance food security, and improve agricultural productivity.

This shift in perspective is critical. While acknowledging that biotechnology is not a silver bullet, it is essential to recognise that, when regulated effectively, these technologies can significantly contribute to food security and healthcare improvements.

A significant factor contributing to this tension is the perception of the origin of these technologies. Many view Western-developed technologies especially in Biosciences with suspicion, questioning their suitability for African contexts. Addressing these concerns requires a dual approach: fostering collaboration between multinational corporations and local enterprises to promote technology transfer, while simultaneously investing in home-grown research that adapts solutions to our unique challenges in healthcare, ecology, and food security.

I believe that understanding how to navigate the complexities of technology transfer and advocating for beneficial innovations is crucial for fostering a sustainable future. Our nations could explore how small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can leverage new technologies and foster innovation in a manner that is culturally and contextually relevant.

Our policy makers should deepen their understanding of effective policy approaches that can support the uptake of beneficial technologies while ensuring the integrity of our ecosystems and public health.

Gaining more insights into strategies that will help mitigate social tensions surrounding emerging technologies, will enable us to embrace the vast potential they present for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to a brighter, more innovative future for our continent.