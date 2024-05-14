Bitcoin ETF approval: Capital Markets Authority should embrace innovation

Louis N. Kizito 

By  Guest Columnists

What you need to know:

If you buy the ETF, you don’t own any physical Bitcoin. What you own is a share of a fund that delivers you the price performance of Bitcoin, so if the price goes up, the price of your share will go up, but if the price of Bitcoin goes down, the price of your share will go down