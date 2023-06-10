Blame ‘expired degree’ scare on our lack of attention to detail

For weeks now, social media and traditional media have been saturated with the debate about degrees that were reported to be expired. But the truth is that no degree has an expiry date, and individuals with degrees that were reported to be expired need not panic. There is absolutely nothing to worry about.

This experience should teach us something that many of us in Uganda – and Africa in general – do not always take seriously: attention to detail.

In communication, writing clearly and accurately matters a lot. It probably does not matter if you are in a WhatsApp group of bar patrons where nearly everyone is writing messages casually – or when you are texting a boyfriend/girlfriend. But in professional settings it matters.

You want people to read and understand exactly what you mean because if messages are misunderstood, they can lead to unintended and undesirable outcomes and/or catastrophic failures.

This is part of the reason organisations such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the US insist on strong writing skills for many of their recruits. These skills help greatly when it comes to sharing information that is to be acted upon.

Which brings me to the National Council for Higher Education (NHCE).

A seemingly small but serious error the organisation made is the reason we have had an unnecessary debate about ‘expired degrees’ when, in fact, no degrees have expired. Had the NHCE tried to communicate clearly and accurately, we would never have the useless debate.

The NHCE says on its website that one of its core values is professionalism, which is to say “the high standard that you expect from a person who is well trained in a particular job”. One wonders how an organisation that cares about professionalism and employs highly educated people looking after higher education fails to know the difference between “expired” and “under review”.

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has since clarified, while appearing before Parliament, that “our reference to expired courses only meant that the courses were ‘under review’”.

There seems to be a lack of attention to detail that is all-pervasive. You see it in classwork prepared by both primary and secondary school teachers. You see it in public hospitals where toilets sometimes do not even have tissue and soap.

Here is a good example from the website of the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) whose mandate is: “To provide quality education and sports services in the country which are constitutional obligations for the Ugandan State and Government.”

The sentences below (reproduced verbatim) are from the profile of the Minister of Education published on the ministry’s website. You can clearly see that whoever wrote the profile knows little about punctuation and is not bothered about attention to detail.

In February 1981; Janet Museveni and her children…

Janet Museveni an old girl of Bweranyagye Girls Secondary School; holds a Bachelors Degree in Education…

Aside politics and being the first lady of Uganda; Janet Museveni…

And do not expect to see the errors corrected. Senior officials in the ministry are too busy to look at the website, and maybe even if they did, they would not see anything wrong. We, after all, write as we speak.

This inability to pay attention to detail is probably the reason we struggle to make high-quality products that can be sold in rich countries. If you cannot put a comma in a piece of writing or spell Bweranyangi right, forget about making a product like an iPhone.

Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk

[email protected]