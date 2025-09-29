Bloated Parliament: Power greed or proportional representation

Uganda's parliamentary system has grown significantly, with the current 11th Parliament consisting of 556 members. When the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came to power in 1986, the previous Parliament under Milton Obote’s Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government had been disbanded. An unelected National Resistance Council (NRC) was established as a temporary legislature, initially with 38 members, enlarged to 278 by 1989. A complete parliamentary system was reinstated after the 1995 Constitution, leading to the first elections post-National Resistance Movement (NRM) takeover in 1996. The 1996 elections resulted in 283 members. Since then, the numbers have escalated: 285 in 2001; 332 in 2006; 375 in 2011; 449 in 2016; and 556 following the 2021 election.

The number of MPs has significantly increased due to the creation of new districts, rising from 39 in 1996 to more than 140 today, with each district receiving at least two MPs. Uganda’s Parliament is one of the largest and most costly in Africa, yet its effectiveness is questionable. The number of MPs has increased from 214 in 1996 to 529 today, straining public finances without improving service delivery, poverty alleviation, or accountability. Compared to other East African nations, Kenya (56 million people) has 349 MPs, and Tanzania (63 million people) has 393 MPs. Uganda, with 46 million people, has 529 MPs, which is evidently excessive.

It is essential to consider whether Uganda's oversized Parliament serves politicians or the populace, and whether it is power greed or proportional representation. Gerrymandering has significantly contributed to the rapid increase in districts and MPs since 1986. The creation of new districts is often justified as 'bringing services closer to the people.' However, it has significantly contributed to the rapid increase in MPs. This process is politically engineered rather than based on population needs. For instance, Kawempe Division in Kampala has a larger population than five rural districts combined, yet the rural areas receive more MPs. New districts are frequently created in NRM-supporting regions as a political reward. Each new district is allocated a minimum of two MPs, augmenting the number of legislators favourable to the NRM.

Regions dominated by the opposition such as Buganda and Acholi, are divided to weaken their electoral influence. For instance, Busoga was segmented into over 11 districts, diminishing its unified opposition. The creation of new districts increases government positions, funding, and political appointments for loyalists. MPs from new districts frequently owe their allegiance to the regime, which guarantees loyalty within Parliament. The creation of districts "may serve partisan interests." Numerous MPs prioritise personal gain over their oversight responsibilities. Local governments are capable of addressing grassroots concerns without more than 500 MPs. Many new districts are financially constrained, depending on central funding managed by the NRM. Our MPs are among the highest-paid in East Africa. The basic salary is Shs18 million monthly.

With various allowances, constituency, transport, housing, and more, each MP earns an estimated Shs400m to Shs600m yearly. The 2025/2026 budget allocated Shs1.03 trillion for the Legislature. To address this, Uganda could pursue a Constitutional Amendment to limit Parliament to 250 MPs and eliminate ex-officio and army MPs. Consolidating districts from over 146 to 80 would reverse gerrymandering. Strengthening local governments would empower them to manage local matters. Public pressure is essential. Citizens must demand accountability, asking what 529 MPs achieve. Funds saved could build health centres, increase teacher salaries, and finance youth initiatives. A smaller Parliament would improve governance, enhance oversight, and reduce patronage. Uganda must choose between power greed and effective representation.

Edward Kazibwe, Political Analyst



