Bobi petition: Anyone can see Supreme Court was very right on all counts

By Gawaya Tegulle More by this Author

I am still trying to work out what all this hullabaloo about Bobi Wine and the frustrations with the Supreme Court regarding the presidential election petition is all about. Boy walks from a violent election campaign in which he was lucky to escape with head still on shoulders, and he thinks he can win an election petition in Supreme Court just like that! Whoever owns this cocky little puppy better advise him!

A man who jumped to touch the sky but managed to reach only the clouds, should be grateful that he, at least, exceeded the ceiling. He should be thankful, sit tidy and cruise his new ride. You walk into the highest court in the land and, without any trace of fear, you ask not one or two but three (!!!) judges to recuse themselves? Boy gat nerve! And having nerve ain’t such a bad idea if one got eyes as well, to read a very clear law.

The Constitution (Recusal of Judicial Officers) (Practice) Directions, 2019 provide that a judicial officer may on the motion of one of the parties, or on its motion, recuse from a matter. That happens whenever it is clear that there is a possible or apparent conflict of interest sufficient, on the face of it, to make it clear to anyone watching that it will be anywhere between difficult and impossible for the judicial officer in question to render justice without bias. There is a rule somewhere in there (just flip through the directions till you come to it) which actually provides, “these rules shall not apply to the Supreme Court”. The court no doubt saw the rule and applied it, even if Bobi’s lawyers, try as they might, couldn’t find it.

And it wasn’t called “The Supreme Court” because the makers of the Constitution were short of words. Drafters can never be caught short of words when a certain Dr Miria Matembe is one of their number. We are talking about the highest court in the land; and it is above every law, even the so-called Constitution, which, it must be said, is doing so badly, chaps amend it at will every other day. Either way, Article 1 of the Constitution is very clear: “All power belongs to the President who shall exercise it in any such manner as he may, in his deep wisdom, see fit.” As the sovereign, the leader of this country most certainly has latitude to do what he wants; even if it is keeping his opponent locked away in his own home, until such a time that it is sufficiently difficult to stand a chance of marshalling a petition against the worst election the country has entertained in its history.

The Supreme Court justices generally dwell in lofty palaces in outer space; they don’t stay in Uganda. So it still beats one’s understanding how Bobi expected people who don’t abide here to acknowledge that the “winner” of the election made sure Bobi couldn’t possibly have the latitude to gather evidence, whether original or additional or supplementary – or by whatever name called - and present it in time; in good time to beat the very tight deadlines set by the court. Article 138 is also succinct: “Judicial power is derived from the appointing authority (there’s only one around these parts) and shall be exercised by the courts…in the name of the appointing authority and in conformity with his interests, values, norms and aspirations”. Bobi, are we together?

Article 128 (1) stipulates that the Judiciary shall be very independent and courts shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority. Article 128 (1) (b) clarifies, however, that this Article shall not apply to matters involving the appointing authority and when Article 128 in any way conflicts with Article 1, Article 1 shall most definitely prevail…and whoever was trying to cause confusion shall be issued with a notice to show cause why they should not be duly rewarded by loss of job, cooked up criminal charges, enforced disappearance in a good old-fashioned drone or such other really nice show of love.

Samahani, nauliza kama mjinga: which part of this don’t you, Bobi, understand?

[Editor’s note. This is a satirical piece on the current political situation]

Advertisement

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda

gtegulle@gmail.com

