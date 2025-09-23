Bobi Wine should consider boycotting 2026 presidential election

It is difficult to judge the wisdom of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) alleged decision to “tinker”with the signatures of the National Unity Platform's (NUP) presidential flag bearer, but some might argue this is a plan that could instead work against President Museveni. The logic of those in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is easy to see. President Museveni is 81 years old and in the past, when he has campaigned vigorously, it was always easy to see that the process takes its toll on his now aged body. However, the NUP flagbearer, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is probably a weaker presidential candidate now than he was in 2021, and sabotaging him now compromises Museveni’s legitimacy.

Before the 2021 General Election, Bobi Wine was able to campaign across the country, the epic ones included Hoima, Bugiri, and West Nile. His national visits since the end of the 2021 General Election haven’t been as inspiring, with some critics, including former supporters, complaining that the NUP head honcho spent a lot more time on “boat cruises” in Europe and North America and not in Uganda engaging real voters. The messaging for 2026 centred on the protest vote is not inspiring either, and as such, will likely fail to inspire voter turnout, even with Bobi Wine in the race. Political science and live examples such as the 2020 American election that pitted Donald Trump against Joe Biden have shown that turnout benefits from voters who are passionate in either their love or hate of at least one of the candidates.

For this reason, I would argue that keeping Bobi Wine in the race is more beneficial for President Museveni. In fact, Bobi Wine’s team should have been considering whether or not to participate in the 2026 General Election, given the utterances of Nobert Mao, the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Earlier in the week, Mao announced plans to isolate NUP, alongside other political organisations such as Alliance for Transformation (ANT) and the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). The process to isolate some of these parties appears to have already started with the decision to keep NUP outside of the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD). One benefit of being part of IPOD is that it provides political parties with some money from the government, in an environment where fundraising while being led by the NRM is difficult.

Isolation from IPOD is just one obstacle, but several others exist. The announcement by the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, that the Special Forces Command (SFC) will protect all presidential candidates during the campaign period is a threat to Bobi Wine and his supporters. Having SFC on the team poses serious danger for the second most serious contender, as it can ease attempts on the life of the presidential candidate, while also offering easy access to intelligence. Security forces have previously complained that the police officers who are usually assigned to Opposition presidential candidates often reject requests for spying. The question for NUP then becomes whether it is worth it to bring a potential spy into their team, easing in the process, efforts by security forces to identify and persecute the most passionate Bobi Wine supporters.

That all political parties are participating despite knowing there is no chance that the EC can announce any other candidates suggests there are other perks that don’t include winning the presidency. NUP has articulated #protestvote, as the goal they intend to achieve in the coming election. We know from Dr Kizza Besigye’s earlier defiance campaign that Ugandans using their vote to illustrate their rejection of Museveni is not much of a strategy. Museveni hasn’t been removed from power, despite Dr Besigye’s best efforts, and Bobi Wine is unlikely to achieve a different result. The question then becomes, is the bloodshed that is bound to accompany an SFC-protected Bobi Wine worth it? My answer would be, no, it is not. Strong supporters of defiance and using elections to protest the regime would argue that the strategy makes it easy for President Museveni, who is over 81 years now and interested in a quiet election.

Especially since the right to assemble and exercise our conscience are worth dying for, with some believing that the deaths and violence water the struggle for freedom. I, however, would argue that the kind of bloodshed we Ugandans have experienced over the last 30 years, of Museveni participating in elections he organised himself, did not really serve any purpose in the struggle to liberate Uganda. The lives wasted since 1996 have acted as target practice, with the killing, maiming and imprisonment of Ugandans on trumped-up charges often providing a training ground for further escalation of the dictatorship. As Mao already told us, they want a quiet election.

Now the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs did not explain what would happen to the “regime change fundamentalists” such as PFF and the ANT, and NUP, that are expected to reject the demand for quietness. What can be discerned from Mao’s utterances is a chill down the spine, reminiscent of the “State will kill your children” from the 2016 General Election, when former NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba attempted to intimidate the country into not supporting Dr Besigye. Boycotting the presidential election has the advantage of freeing Bobi Wine up so that he can, with his team, focus on campaigning for the NUP parliamentary and local council leaders, saving time and resources in the process.

In effect, the election becomes an excuse to organise at the grassroots level, laying the foundation for a time when Museveni is not here. With this strategy, Bobi Wine would have something new to tell the voters, and since there are no prizes to becoming the number one loser, NUP could get to win elections at the parliamentary and local council level, without the distraction of the useless presidential election. NUP can then keep the leaders of the opposition in Parliament with the associated benefits.

Dicta Asiimwe is an independent journalist








