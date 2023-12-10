Boda bodas, Museveni and the wife your son brings home 

Writing this in faint ink. Haven’t yet had the honour of my kids bringing home intended spouses but truth is, I often catch myself wondering whether, when they eventually grow to that level, I will not be staring in disbelief, shaking my head and asking whether that is the best they could come up with. Of course, in matters like this, it all depends on your level of thinking.

Writing this, having just disembarked a boda boda, enroute from central Kampala, connecting to my chambers – surviving three or four near-accidents to get here. It is the fastest way to reach your destination in this squeezed, slum-some, jammed-up, potholed, God-forsaken excuse of a town that we have the temerity to call a ‘city’.

After an “expert in governance” has been in power, unchallenged, for nearly 40 years, you’d have thought that I’d have boarded a sleek train at City Square and connected seamlessly to Ntinda within minutes.

But that is stuff we only see in the movies and read about in novels. The concept of an organised, modern city is completely alien to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), in a country that churns out hundreds of urban planners at Makerere University every year.

Kampala is a study in slum growth, urban collapse and state failure! This is what happens when people capture power for the sake of capturing power (a disposition President Museveni routinely accuses his opponents of being seized of). It is one thing to capture power; it is another to have a vision for transformation of the country to competitive levels. In our case the “sole visionary” – the only man with a vision – has managed to bring us to a new level: from having a well-organised railway system and a solid public bus transport architecture which were perfectly functional, to using boda bodas, where survival is a game of chance.

Surviving a boda boda accident no longer makes news in Uganda; just about everyone will tell you about a near-miss, just about every other day, so we are kind of used to it and worked out ways to dodge disaster. The average Kampalan is a study in disaster-preparedness! This column has always encouraged Ugandans to interrogate a simple truth: how did the British, being such a small island, manage to dominate the entire world for hundreds of years, till this day?

Part of the answer is that they are strategic planners; they see far, think deeply, analyse broadly and then execute with resolve – a far-cry from the haphazard manner in which Uganda has been run for nearly 40 years. You find a nice railway system set up by the British…you run it down completely. You find a solid bus transport system the British left us with…you run it down.

If, after nearly 40 years, the best transport innovation Uganda has managed is to import thousands of killer boda bodas, which operate haphazardly and are ridden recklessly, and we are contended that this is the government we want to continue in power, then our level of thinking is truly heartbreaking.

If, after nearly 40 years, the rulers that be have worked hard to dismantle a well-established transport system they found and we are still lauding them for their brilliance, then that is truly heartbreaking. If this President were the girl my son brought home and proclaimed her to be the intended wife, the love of his life, I’d be truly heartbroken; I’d stare in disbelief, shake my head slowly and ask, “Baby Boy, is this the best you could come up with?”

Like I said, in matters like this, it all depends on your level of thinking.